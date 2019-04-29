Business Maverick

Monday April 28: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 29 April 2019

Takeaways from China’s Belt and Road forum. Japan markets are shut for the week, but there is a slew of key global data that traders will be watching. Incumbent Sanchez set to be returned as Spain’s PM after election. Here’s what’s moving markets.

China’s Belt and Road Forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up his second Belt and Road forum in Beijing. Xi hosted some 5,000 delegates from across the globe last week – though leaders from major developed nations were notably lacking — to discuss his signature infrastructure project, which began in 2013 with the aim to deepen economic ties across Eurasia. This year’s gathering eschewed the pageantry of the inaugural summit in 2017, as Beijing tried to address international criticism by toning down its rhetoric and tightening oversight. It also come amid trade negotiations with the U.S. as Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer leads American negotiators heading back to Beijing this week amid signs both sides are mulling concessions.

Big Data WeekThe world economy’s ability to rebound from its recent soft patch will be tested anew this week as data is released from Washington to Beijing. Federal Reserve officials conclude their latest policy meeting on Wednesday amid expectations they won’t change their monetary settings as counterparts elsewhere follow their dovish turn. Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference will be eyed for insights into his view of the outlook and thinking on the Fed’s inflation target and bond portfolio. The high point for U.S. data  will be Friday’s release of the U.S. jobs report for April, with a gain of about 185,000 expected by the consensus of economists surveyed by Bloomberg News.  Elsewhere, China releases its purchasing managers index on Tuesday, the same day that the euro-area is predicted to show its economy steadied in the first quarter. Economists expect further steadying in China’s factory gauge in April.

Markets OpenAsian stocks looked set for a mixed start to a week and volumes are likely to be down with Japanese markets shut for holidays. Futures signaled gains at the start of trading for equities in Hong Kong, while Australia was poised to open flat. U.S. stocks climbed Friday and the S&P 500 Index reached an all-time high amid a flurry of earnings reports. The euro was steady after S&P Global Ratings left Italy’s rating unchanged Friday. Results from the Spanish election had no noticeable impact. Ten-year Treasury yields dropped below 2.50 percent Friday after the strong U.S. GPD report had also showed tepid inflation.

Spain ElectionSocialist Pedro Sanchez is set to return as prime minister of Spain after his party and left-leaning allies came close to a majority, though he may still need a handful of votes from Catalan separatists. A second Sanchez government would buck the trend of crumbling voter support for Europe’s other center-left parties. He’s already served 10 months as the head of a minority government but was forced to call a snap election when he failed to pass his budget.

New Questions About Boeing’s 737 MaxSouthwest Airlines Co., after a deadly Lion Air crash in October, learned from Boeing Co.  that an alert warning pilots of a sensor malfunction linked to the disaster wasn’t a standard feature on the 737 Max. The world’s largest 737 operator and its pilots had thought that the warning light worked on all Max jets, as it had on the previous generation of 737 aircraft, Southwest said Sunday. The airline only learned after the accident that on the Max, the feature was connected to a separate indicator display — available for a fee — that provides readings from the plane’s two angle-of-attack vanes. The revelation raises new questions about Boeing’s best-selling jet as the company works to convince airlines and regulators that the Max will be safe once a software update is installed.

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Pick n Pay’s Richard Brasher is getting the job done

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

While probably at fault, Amcu is hardly alone in seeing a political agenda in moves to disband it

Ed Stoddard
3 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Bipolar markets in the ‘New Mediocre’

Nouriel Roubini
4 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

Gauteng Education’s online school admission applications for 2020 set to open in mid-May

Ayanda Mthethwa 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Former U.S. deputy attorney general: If Trump was not president, he would be indicted

Reuters 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Sets Box-Office Record at $1.2 Billion

Bloomberg 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Man United still in top four race despite ’emotional season’-Solskjaer

Reuters 26 APR

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Deregistration threat to Amcu calls for active union solidarity
Rehad Desai 3 hours ago
3 mins

Marie Curie’s research papers remain highly radioactive to this day.

OP-ED

Unemployed need to ask: Where’s the work?

Ann Bernstein 3 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Rico: Cartoon Friday

Rico
26 APR
< 1 min

OPINIONISTA

Eskom’s crisis is nothing new and has nothing to do with State Capture (or me)

Matshela Koko
4 hours ago
6 mins

Business Maverick

The spectre of stagflation is haunting South Africa and the alternative is also scary

Ed Stoddard
26 APR
3 mins

Business Maverick

Gold worth billions smuggled out of Africa

Reuters
26 APR
9 mins