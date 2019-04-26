A two-day pop-up restaurant is heading for the City of Angels. With a pop-up eatery in Los Angeles, the company is following up on the success of the wildly popular Blue Box Cafe in its Manhattan flagship, which offers breakfast, lunch, or tea – with plenty of opportunities to shop alongside.

Holly Golightly is headed to Beverly Hills just prior to Mother’s Day (which is on 12 May in the US and SA).

Jewellery shop Tiffany & Co plans to open a pop-up cafe outside its Rodeo Drive store on May 4 and 5. This is the latest effort for the 181-year-old jeweller to attract new business, following disappointing sales growth in recent months as Chinese tourists cut back on spending.

Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Bogliolo has acknowledged that a Chinese customs crackdown has resulted in the nation’s travellers spending less abroad, a problem facing luxury companies in Europe and across the US.

The Rodeo Drive pop-up will offer a prix fixe breakfast for $45 a person, with all proceeds donated to the nonprofit Baby2Baby, which provides children living in poverty with necessities such as diapers and clothing.

The meal features croissants for the table, a main course, and three beverages per person, including a mimosa (which should make for some pleasant Mother’s Day shopping afterwards, if you venture inside). It’s all served on the signature Tiffany Blue china, matching the surrounding décor. There will even be Tiffany & Co. Hollywood stars incorporated into the cobblestone outside, in a nod to its LA location.

You can make reservations through Resy for groups of up to four people. But even if you can’t manage to snag a spot, there’ll be a custom newspaper stand and Tiffany Blue coffee cart serving complimentary coffee. Bloomberg DM

