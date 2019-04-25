The UK Telegraph reported on the weekend that Anglo American was girding itself for a potential takeover by Vedanta chairman and self-made Indian mining tycoon Anil Agarwal. This is no big surprise: Agarwal’s over 20% stake in the venerable South African mining company rests on a convertible bond instrument that matures in 2020, when the Anglo shares can be transferred to the lenders. That means Agarwal has to act, by either refinancing his stake or raising it. A takeover will not be easy, though there may be bankers who would back the attempt.

Few people in the mining industry are as bullish on South Africa as Anil Agarwal, the enigmatic chairman of London-listed Vedanta Resources. The Indian mining tycoon, who has a more than 20% stake in Anglo American, is always effusive in his praise for the South African mining sector – almost to the point where one wonders if he inhabits some parallel universe.

Policy uncertainty? Surging costs? Violent labour unrest? Eskom? He brushes it all aside with a wide smile and modest manner. South Africa, in his universe, is the place to be if you are a miner.

Speaking to Reuters last year, Agarwal said he had convinced Anglo management not to sell off South African assets such as Kumba Iron Ore – which, incidentally, is now making money and rewarding its investors with rich dividends. In February, at the opening of Vedanta’s Gamsberg zinc operation in the Northern Cape, he said he liked doing business in South Africa, where he could get a mining licence “without taking someone to dinner.” That was thinly-veiled code to say he had not encountered corruption. And so on.

Agarwal always plays down speculation that he is seeking to raise his stake in Anglo or pursue a tie-up between it and Vedanta. But his relentlessly upbeat tone on South Africa and his claims to sometimes steer Anglo management have sparked such speculation. The Telegraph story was the latest to stir this pot. (An Anglo spokesman declined to comment.) Citing unidentified City (of London) sources, the Telegraph said Anglo American had hired three investment banks to fend off a potential takeover bid.

That is probably a prudent thing to do if you are Anglo management.

“There is so much cash around, you can do leveraged buy-outs. When you are buying a listed asset it is pretty easy to raise capital,” Peter Major, head of mining at Mergence Corporate Solutions, told the Daily Maverick.

Anglo is also no longer run by an Oppenheimer – founders are generally far more protective of the empires they have built than the management teams that follow in their wake.

“Even a large premium may not be enough to sway ‘founder-led’ shareholders to sell,” Major noted. But that doesn’t mean that CEO Mark Cutifani and his team relish a takeover.

“Management definitely don’t want to be taken over and they would do any and everything to prevent such an occurrence,” Major said.

There are other obstacles in the path of such a take-over. One is the price tag – Anglo’s share price is up about 50% since Agarwal last raised his stake in late 2017, while Vedanta’s is down about 40% over that time frame. Anglo American’s market capitalization is about $39.5 billion while Vedanta’s is about $9.3 billion.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the first time that a smaller company tried to swallow a bigger rival – Harmony Gold’s attempt to take over Gold Fields over a decade ago comes to mind. And we all know how that worked out in the end. DM

