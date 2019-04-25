Business Maverick

Thursday April 25: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 25 April 2019
Caption
People look at a Tesla Model S electric car in a Tesla Store in Taipei, Taiwan, 13 December 2018. On 12 December, a Tesla Model S 2017 100D crashed into two parked police cars on a Taiwan highway in the first accident involving a Tesla operating on autopilot in Taiwan. All three cars were damaged but no one was injured as the two policemen were outside their cars handling a road accident. The driver said he had switched to autopilot mode and dozed off when the car crashed. Tesla Taiwan said it is investigation the crash. Taiwan Highway Police Bureau warned that Taiwan does not allow drivers using full autopliot yet, and that when a car runs on semi-autopilot, the driver must keep his or her hands on the wheel all the time so that the driver can take control of the car when something happens on the road. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

Facebook and Microsoft deliver solid results, Goldman may have to plead guilty over 1MDB, and Boeing’s chief insists the 737 Max will be one of the safest airplanes ever to fly. Here are some of this morning’s key stories.

Facebook, Microsoft Shine; Tesla Not So Much

Facebook reported glowing results, as first-quarter revenue rose a better-than-projected 26 percent on the strength of its advertising business. Microsoft topped estimates too, raking in $30.6 billion in revenue thanks to a flurry of cloud-computing deals. The results were less rosy at Tesla. While the carmaker reaffirmed its delivery guidance for the year, it lost $2.90 a share for the period, missing estimates for a loss of $1.30.

Goldman Guilty Plea for 1MDB?Goldman Sachs may have to plead guilty to a crime to settle a U.S. probe into its dealings with 1MDB, the FT reported. Prosecutors recommended the penalty to senior Justice Department officials, who may opt for a less-onerous punishment, it said. The bank has blamed rogue employees for its malfeasance in Malaysia, and a spokesman said charging the institution criminally wasn’t warranted.

Boeing CEO Grilled on 737 Max DebacleBoeing suspended its 2019 forecast as it grapples with the 737 Max crisis, and CEO Dennis Muilenburg couldn’t say when the plane will be cleared to fly. That didn’t sit well with analysts, who grilled the Boeing chief in an earnings call. Muilenburg insists that when the fleet comes back up, the Max will be one of the safest airplanes ever to fly.

Oil Rally Hits a Wall After Surprise Supply SurgeOil futures ended a two-day rally that had pushed prices to their highest since October due to a surprisingly big jump in U.S. crude inventories. The build was tempered somewhat by the 10th consecutive drawdown for gasoline supplies and a ramp-up in refinery activity. “The market is trying to find its footing and make sense of the heightened geopolitical uncertainty,” said Brian Kessens, a managing director at money manager Tortoise.

Both Sides Claim Victory in IndonesiaA week after Indonesia’s election, the nation remains deeply divided with both candidates continuing to claim victory, prompting the authorities to warn against public displays of discord. President Joko Widodo and challenger Prabowo Subianto both say they’ve won even though a dozen unofficial quick counts showed Jokowi, as Widodo is known, beating his rival by a margin of almost 10 percentage points. The Election Commission is due to release the result by May 22.

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Impact investing could bridge the socialist/capitalist divide

By Ruan Jooste

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Vedanta chairman may have his sights on Anglo, but a takeover will not be easy

Ed Stoddard
7 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

With a few exceptions, corporate SA has ditched the idea of funding political parties

Tim Cohen
8 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Another cyclone expected to hit Mozambique on Thursday

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Millions of children miss measles shots, creating outbreaks – UNICEF

Reuters 3 hours ago

2019 ELECTIONS

Tony Leon joins DA call for local control of policing

Lelethu Tonisi 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Scientists turn brain signals into speech, may help people who cannot talk

Reuters 10 hours ago

Business Maverick

Thursday April 25: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day
Bloomberg 3 hours ago
2 mins

Don't believe Han Solo's evasion of Empire TIE Fighters. There are many miles of vacuum space between each asteroid in a field.

Business Maverick

Cosatu Urges Mboweni to Take His Own Advice and Retire

Bloomberg 3 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Banks Entice South African Millennials With Rap, Free Food

Bloomberg
3 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Competition watchdog names and shames MTN, Vodacom for high data prices

Ray Mahlaka
3 hours ago
4 mins

Holly Protein

Fowl play — how government is siding with the big SA poultry industry players

J Brooks Spector
7 hours ago
9 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

After a bruising battle in the gold sector, tense wage negotiations loom in the platinum space

Ed Stoddard
24 APR
5 mins