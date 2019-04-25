Releasing their “people’s guide” to their State of City Finances report, the SA Cities Network said the key focus was the impact on consumers of increased electricity and water tariffs, especially in the context of an economic environment of all-round rising costs.
Key findings on the challenges facing citizens are:
Key findings on challenges facing the metros are:
According to the report, metros have three primary means of sourcing income: revenue they generate independently through sources like taxes and services provided; the local government equitable share, which is a share of national revenue allocated to municipalities to subsidise indigent households; and operational and capital grants from the national and provincial government.
Expenditure is broken into two parts: operating expenditure, ie money spent on services such as electricity and water and employee-related costs, and repair and maintenance of infrastructure.
Then there is capital expenditure, which goes to roads, water and sanitation, municipal buildings, and social housing.
This income/expenditure relationship is a delicate balance according to the report, but city revenues “appear to quite resilient, growing at an average annual rate of about 8%”.
Kelebogile Khunou of the Socio-economic Rights Institute of South Africa said that “where you live geographically affects your access to employment, as well as basic services”.
She used as an example Siyanda informal settlement in Durban where residents were moved to a new development without being adequately consulted by those in governance. They were relocated to make way for a bridge.
Most of the residents cried foul because they were now further from their places of employment, and some chose to leave work because travelling there from their new homes was now a financial deficit, Khunou said.
Fred Kusambiza of Planact said that one of the NGO’s primary mandates is “linking previously marginalised citizens to economic opportunity” and that could only be achieved through “community participation in local governance”.
He called for municipalities to “involve citizens, actually involve them,” as opposed to seeming to involve them just to tick admin boxes.
He said municipalities should be more transparent in how they use their funds, as there is a tendency to misuse funds or offer sub-standard services, a case in point being “extended use of chemical toilets in informal settlements”.
The report lists challenges that cities face in the immediate future:
Cities need assistance and guidance in accessing finance for such investments, the panel said. DM
