They may have very different identities, but Mazda’s Mazda2 baby hatchback and CX-3 small SUV share the same platform and wheelbase. In top-spec Individual Plus guise, both also offer all the bells and whistles. Is the larger CX-3 worth the extra dosh?

In South Africa, Mazda enjoys a rare reputation for quality, value and individuality, despite being considered a mainstream, mass-market brand around the world.

The Japanese marque’s models sell in relatively small volumes here, and the brand remains underrated in an oversubscribed and hugely competitive SA new car market. Mazda averages around 1,200 units monthly – similar to Suzuki, Kia and Honda.

That hasn’t stopped those in the know from supporting Mazda though, and models like the CX-3 and larger CX-5 SUVs attract a steady stream of buyers: the CX-3’s typical monthly sales tally consistently hovers around the 300-unit mark, and the CX-5 does even better.

I suspect the primary reason for Mazda’s relatively modest profile is a legacy of its previous association with the Ford brand, which harks back to the Samcor days. Inevitably, Ford’s own products enjoyed priority, while Mazda was often left languishing in the Blue Oval’s shadow.

These days, Mazda is proudly independent, with a smaller but dedicated dealer network, and its brand image has acquired a lot more sheen. If you discount the low-volume MX-5 sports car, the marque’s passenger car palette is focussed on only four models: the Mazda2 and Mazda3 hatchbacks, and the Mazda CX-3 and Mazda CX-5 SUVs.

What counts in Mazda’s favour is that the brand’s rising reputation is underpinned by well-executed products, built in Japan to a high standard, and exuding just enough individuality to set them apart from the mainstream rest.

It also helps that the foursome competes in high-volume segments: SUVs continue to grow in popularity, while hatchbacks have overtaken sedans in sales terms. So, even smaller players can achieve viable sales volumes.

At face value, the Mazda2 and the CX-3 are two very different cars. The Mazda2 is a small hatchback competing against some very big guns, including Volkswagen’s best-selling Polo and Polo Vivo, the Renault Clio, Ford’s Fiesta and a plethora of others.

Similarly, the CX-3 finds itself facing up to the likes of Hyundai’s Kona, the Toyota CH-R and Honda’s HR-V, the Ford Ecosport and Renault’s Captur in an equally crowded segment.

Interestingly, the apparently much smaller Mazda2 and its CX-3 stablemate share the same platform. The wheelbase is identical, as is the basic suspension layout. The larger CX-3 carries 200kg more mass, but gets a more powerful engine to make up for it.

Side by side, the exterior displays a strong family identity, driven by an extended nose, a curvaceous waistline, a pert rear and a strong hexagonal grille – but that’s where the similarities end.

The Mazda2 is a cute and compact runabout that’s particularly at home in the hustle and bustle of urban environments. It targets singles, young families and empty nesters as its primary customers.

The larger and taller CX-3 capitalises on the SUV genre’s popularity, although it’s more crossover than SUV. It’s definitely a more family-orientated vehicle than the zippy Mazda2, promising more space and versatility.

However, the CX-3 also appeals to active lifestyle singles, and older motorists attracted by the combination of compact dimensions, a spacious interior and (slightly) raised stance. So, despite their differences between the two, there is significant common ground in target market terms.

Mazda has long eschewed the industry trend favouring smaller-capacity turbocharged engines. Instead, it has focused instead on developing more conventional but advanced and efficient normally aspirated power units with a free-revving character.

The upside is a smooth and linear power delivery that boosts driver engagement. But at Gauteng’s 1,600m altitude, the thinner air means the absence of a turbo results in an 18% power loss – so these cars shine at their brightest at coastal levels.

As the Individual Plus nomenclature indicates, the two examples on test here occupy the top rung of their respective model range ladders. They’re literally crammed with comfort, safety and convenience gear, rivalling many a so-called premium product.

In other words, buying down from a luxury car into one of these won’t leave you wanting for those little luxuries and conveniences you had become accustomed to – and in some cases, you might gain a feature or two.

More importantly, all that kit is included in the asking price, whereas many of those niceties will cost extra in the premium car arena.

I don’t want to devote too much space to a spec list you could just as easily grab off the Internet. But some of the Mazda2’s stand out features include a head-up display, auto headlights, climate control, six airbags, a touchscreen-driven infotainment system with satnav and Bluetooth, blind spot monitoring and lane departure warning.

The CX-3 Individual Plus follows a similar full-house route. Highlights include adaptive LED headlights, a head-up display, glass sunroof, seven-speaker Bose sound, the same touchscreen infotainment system, auto headlights and wipers, six airbags, smart city braking and driver attention alert.

Inside the Mazda2, there’s more space than expected, and the aura of luxury is quality-driven: the switchgear looks and feels solid, the leather/fabric mix feels classy, and overall fit and finish is top-drawer. For such a small car, rear accommodation is good enough, and the boot is decent, too.

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder mill feels lively from the word go, and while you have to use the full rev range to sustain that initial urge, you do so with a smile: the engine revs sweetly all the way to the red, and the little hatch feels all the better for it.

The gearbox is a six-speed auto that’s smooth and fuss-free when left to do the shifts. But shift paddles encourage manual intervention.

They’re fun to use, especially when you’re motoring through a mountain pass and want full control of gear selection. But even in Sport mode, those gear changes are just a little too pedestrian: I’d stick to full auto most of the time.

The Mazda2 shows off plenty of brio, and there’s always enough urge for overtaking. No, it lacks that turbo kick’s instant gratification, and the relaxed tractability that comes with lots of force-fed torque, but the hatch always feels nippy enough.

Sure, the steering is way too light, but the trade-off is super manoeuvrability in narrow alleys, tight corners or crowded parking lots. In fact, a heftier steering action would have been at odds with this runabout’s easy-going character.

Get out of the Mazda2 into the CX-3 and the compact SUV’s cabin feels a lot roomier – and taller too, despite sharing the same wheelbase as the Mazda2. The body is longer and wider, of course, and the subtly raised ride height also adds to that impression of space.

Again, the tactile appeal of the materials, intuitive layout, and the attention to assembly quality create a smart, sophisticated impression. Dashboard execution, thoughtful packaging and overall design are all typically Mazda.

The infotainment system’s interface (common to both cars) only allows use of the touchscreen when stationary, and provides an alternative switchgear set for use on the move. Even better, it ‘s so easy to use that you don’t need to take your eyes off the road: more than one can say of many a fancier set-up!

Being bigger, the interior offers more space, particularly for rear-benchers. But the boot highlights the CX-3’s small-car origins: at 280 litres it’s pitifully small for a quasi-SUV.

Dynamically, the bigger Mazda feels unexpected sporty – and not at all like an SUV, or even a crossover. It might be larger and heavier than the Mazda2, but it shares the hatchback’s wieldy, easy road manners.

Hustle it through some curves and corners with intent, and it responds with more enthusiasm – and more talent – than expected. Because it’s not as tall as a ‘real’ SUV, it feels more like a hatchback than a crossover on the move.

Ride refinement is decent, if a little choppy on less forgiving surfaces, especially on those sexy 18-inch alloys. It will do smooth gravel, too – but in reality, this is more of an urban warrior.

The 2.0-litre engine mirrors the character of its smaller 1.5-litre sibling: smooth, willing and linear, with plenty of vim as long as you use the full rev range. It also enjoys being chased into the red.

The gearbox feels a little more incisive here, and there’s definitely a case for driving it in manual mode, as long as you remember to switch to Sport mode. The engine’s responses are crisper, too.

The Mazda2 is a great all-round package, with the only caveats being the asking price (although the Individual Plus spec level really is full house) and the halogen headlights, which should really be LEDs at this price point.

The CX3’s Achilles heel is its small boot, which is likely to put off families. But if you’re single, or a childless couple, folding flat the rear bench seat will address that issue.

Dynamically, it’s the more convincing car, and the engine’s extra urge more than makes up for the weight penalty. The extra torque, in particular, adds some welcome midrange sparkle.

Of course, both the Mazda2 and the CX-3 can also be had for less money, albeit with a shorter list of features. Value seekers will probably find that the mid-tier Dynamic models find a better compromise between price and comfort.

It may cost around R100,000 more, but the CX-3 gets my vote because, boot apart, it offers more enjoyment, more verve, more versatility – more car – for the money.

But it’s the Mazda2 that is the real surprise package: it always over delivers, and in Dynamic trim, the value on offer is outstanding, too.

Two sides of the same coin, yes – but those sides are very different! DM

PROS

Mazda2 always over delivers. CX-3 is dynamically entertaining. Both these Individual Plus models offer almost every feature the heart desires.

CONS

As effervescent as it, the Mazda2 could be more engaging. The CX-3’s boot is simply not big enough. Stronger value can be had in the midrange models.

VITAL STATS

Mazda Mazda2 1.5 Individual Plus AT Mazda CX-3 2.0 Individual Plus AT Engine In-line four-cylinder, 1,496cc In-line four-cylinder, 1,998cc Power 82kW @ 6,000rpm 115kW @ 6,000rpm Torque 145Nm @ 4,000rpm 206Nm @ 2,800rpm Power-to-weight ratio 76.63 kW/ton 90.55 kW/ton Gearbox Six-speed auto, FWD Six-speed auto, FWD Wheels/tyres 16-inch alloy, 185/60 R16 tyres 18-inch alloy, 215/50 R18 tyres 0-100 km/h 10.4sec 9.5sec Top speed 184km/h 194km/h Fuel tank capacity 44 litres 48 litres Consumption (claimed/tested) 5.7 / 6.6 litres/100km 6.7 / 7.5 litres/100km Range (claimed/tested) 772 / 667 km 716 / 704 km CO 2 emissions 134g/km 155g/km Retail price R301,500 R404,200

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Deon Schoeman Follow Save More