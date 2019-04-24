Business Maverick

Wednesday April 24: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 24 April 2019

Twitter helps stocks fly to a record high, Netflix returns to the junk bond market and Islamic State claims responsibility for the deadly attacks in Sri Lanka. Here are some of this morning’s key stories.

 

U.S. Stocks Rally to Record on Earnings Surprises

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached new milestones as Twitter, Lockheed Martin and Hasbro climbed following favorable first-quarter reports, adding to a rally led by the biggest technology companies. Crude also extended its climb as the U.S. tightened the screws on Iran. Saudi Arabia is ready to boost output, but wants to first see a drop in Iranian shipments, people familiar said.

Islamic State Says It’s Behind Sri Lanka Attacks

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the deadly blasts in Sri Lanka. While only local citizens had been detained, the government has suspicions of an IS connection, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe said.  The country’s former defense secretary, Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, slammed the government for neglecting national security issues ahead of the suicide bombings.

Netflix Returns to the Junk Bond Market

Netflix will sell $2 billion worth of junk bonds to ratchet up content creation as more media giants join the streaming ranks. The two-part offering will be split between euros and dollars and are expected to price Wednesday. These could be the last Netflix notes for a while, as CEO Reed Hastings said earlier this month that the company won’t be borrowing forever.

SoftBank Mulls Wirecard Investment

SoftBank is considering an investment in Wirecard that could give it a 5 percent stake in the beleaguered German online payment firm. A cash injection by SoftBank could help shore up investor confidence at Wirecard after allegations of accounting wrongdoing at the company’s Singapore operations.

Macron Vows Vigilance on Ghosn Treatment

Emmanuel Macron said France would remain “very vigilant” on Carlos Ghosn’s treatment in a Japanese jail. The French president’s remarks came on the heels of a new plea by the former Nissan chairman’s wife who has denounced his prison conditions. “What is happening in Tokyo to my husband worries me,” Carole Ghosn said in an emailed statement.

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

After a bruising battle in the gold sector, tense wage negotiations loom in the platinum space

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Shoprite’s R3.3bn payout proposal to Christo Wiese could easily be voted down

Tim Cohen
11 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Central banks’ musical chairs put independence up for grabs

Sharon Wood
11 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

NASA probe detects likely ‘marsquake’ – an interplanetary first

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Kim Jong Un Looks to Putin for Help Dealing With Trump Whiplash

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Former U.S. vice president Biden to announce 2020 election run on Thursday

Reuters 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

Alphabet’s Drone Delivery Business Cleared for Takeoff by FAA

Bloomberg 13 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Devil’s in the detail as government toys with regulating Airbnb
Ruan Jooste 11 hours ago
6 mins

Don't believe Han Solo's evasion of Empire TIE Fighters. There are many miles of vacuum space between each asteroid in a field.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

China, South Africa and the middle-income trap

Tim Cohen 23 APR
5 mins

Business Maverick

Asian shares up after Nasdaq, S&P 500 hit record highs

Reuters
6 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Wednesday April 24: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
6 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Eskom `Is Not on the Brink of Financial Collapse,’ Gordhan Says

Bloomberg
6 hours ago
1 min

Business Maverick

Reported Fires Threaten China’s Electric-Car Quest

Bloomberg
23 APR
4 mins