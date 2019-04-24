This article first appeared on Creamer Media’s website: polity.org.za
The ANC led by President Cyril Ramaphosa may secure a majority or increase its share of the votes in 8 May’s national elections. However, we are faced with a problem whatever these results may be. If it is again chosen to lead the country, on its own or in a coalition, the ANC will not enjoy widespread trust or increased credibility as the country’s leadership, because its reputation and standing are in tatters. The crisis of trust is applicable to all three of the strongest parties, though the reasons are not identical.
The way in which the ANC has pitched its election campaign has been around imagery, especially that of the president, and to some extent its history and its claim to reliability. It suggests that the ANC, having governed for 25 years has demonstrated that it has what it takes to continue governing, and thereby better people’s lives even further than it claims has been done, according to its record as a ruling party. It ought to know, however, that what confidence there was in the ANC, for many, many years, has taken a very serious dent. It does not appear to have taken adequate steps to encompass this in its thinking and the way it presents and represents itself to the voting public.
The ANC is experiencing a crisis of representation in at least three senses. In the first sense, there is a crisis of credibility, trust and integrity. Those who do still vote for the ANC may, nevertheless, not be convinced that the organisation will implement what it claims it will do. This is what its record, at least over the last 10 years, strongly suggests.
The second sense in which there is a crisis of representation relates to the notion of re-presentation, in that the representative ought, ideally, to “stand in” for those who have elected them and re-present what they would want articulated in places like Parliament, in other words, what the constituents would do if they were themselves present. Because the ANC no longer carries out its mandates and pledges, it can also not be relied on to stand in for or re-present the people who elect them.
The third element of the representational crisis is what the ANC itself signifies, the cultural meanings associated with the organisation that are diffused and understood about the organisation. In earlier days the ANC and its supporters shared an understanding of the symbolism of raising the colours of the ANC in a period of illegality as evoking defiance, freedom and respect for all human beings. Erecting the flag, illegally, during the struggle constituted a blow wielded for a liberated South Africa.
The representation of the ANC as bearing such meanings, is no longer credible. All the attempts to bind the imagery of the ANC today with what it has been in its heroic periods fall flat. There is a gap between that representation and the reality we have come to know in recent times.
What are the factors that ground the representational crises?
What is articulated here may not exhaust the broader crises of representation the organisation is facing.
Certainly, in the abstract, experience is a very important factor. It would normally work in its favour, that it does not have to learn processes of governing afresh and possesses institutional memory. But claims that it is trustworthy evoke justified cynicism. This is not a generic cynicism about politicians, but what people have come to know about the party that many once trusted.
This was not always the case, but it is so today. How does the ANC represent itself to the world as an ethical force when it will have great difficulty removing the stigma of accommodating a range of people, at all levels, who are allegedly part of criminal conspiracies?
So great have its misdeeds been in recent times that the ANC is now disembodied and no longer connected with that from which it came. It cannot point to a recent past where the living actors of today played honourable roles, nor can it realistically connect itself with the heroic past which once earned the ANC loyalty.
The ANC of the heroic era of struggle against apartheid had a strong connection with the masses, and families prayed for the leaders in exile and in prison. They earned broad support. They had this connection because the leaders emerged from communities like their own, knew their plight and were seen to act selflessly.
Perhaps failure to make this effort accounts for the unreflective remarks of President Ramaphosa, his being “shocked” about the everyday experiences of black people in South Africa, notably when he was delayed in a train for three hours, a common experience for commuters. Likewise, his “shock” or “surprise” at the squalid living conditions of people in Alexandra township and the absence of water and electricity in many townships in Limpopo province. All of this signifies that the president is out of touch with conditions that prevail amongst what used to be the ANC’s base constituency.
The immediate post-apartheid years were suffused with serious strategic thinking. The Mbeki period was very ideological. The relatively limited internal debate was offset by the critique then offered by COSATU on macro-economic policy and to a significant extent, by the SACP of the time.
Having ideological content is not to be confused with intellectualism or intellectual elitism, it is a matter of having a message that resonates with people who experience life in a particular way and relates to how that life can be changed for the better.
Such an ideological vision is knowledge derived from listening to the masses. This listening is not the same as conducting opinion polls but listening in the context of organising, connecting with the problems people voice about the conditions of their lives and trying to find the actual causes in order to remedy these. Regrettably, the cause of some of the hardships that people now face, relate to ANC malgovernance or misappropriation of funds.
The ANC no longer engages with communities in a patient and careful way, but flies in and out of areas which have poor facilities, primarily, if at all, at election time. Consequently, it cannot develop a convincing message, based on a considered evaluation of what the people experience in their lives.
People who vote for the ANC may do so not because they believe it will be faithful to its mandate or address their aspirations but merely because the alternative parties evoke even less appeal and trust. This is part of the phenomenon of “choiceless democracy” and this is the situation in which we find ourselves today. (See: Raymond Suttner).
Stuart Hall argues that nothing has a given or innate meaning, but that culturally, we learn to understand that some colour or structure or other things signify a particular meaning and those who share a culture have certain shared “maps of meaning”, though they may still differ over some of the meanings of that culture. (See Stuart Hall, “Introduction” in Stuart Hall (ed) Representation. Sage, London, 1997, among other works). Applied to the ANC, there is no inherent or natural quality attached to the organisation. We have to give it meanings and both leaders and followers do this.
The ANC as an organisation once signified certain qualities through its own practices of representation. Some have attempted to contain this process and to freeze the meaning of the ANC with phrases like “alien to the ANC” or “unANC”. These are attempts to provide constant and permanent meanings -for what is inevitably contested, for a range of reasons.
But it does not work. Just as colours at a robot signify go, stop or pause, the colours yellow, green and black signified the ANC and the ANC signified an organisation that represented freedom and an alternative to the apartheid regime. When people “raised the colours” at a funeral during the apartheid period, this signified identification with the ANC and defiance of the grinding force and oppression of apartheid. The ANC’s clenched fist (shared in various ways by other organisations) represented unity and power, power to the people as in the slogan “Amandla Ngawethu!” These were a range of signifiers whose meaning was broadly part of a nexus between the ANC and its support base, shared meanings that held them together.
For representations to work they require a broadly shared meaning, even if there are differences and arguments within that common understanding. Thus, when the ANC was illegal there was a shared understanding of what the organisation represented in general terms as a democratic alternative to the apartheid regime, though many believed that it should aim at this or that way of realising democracy rather than another. There were shared maps of meaning, which no longer hold. The colours green, gold and black still means the ANC but are not identified with specific qualities that are worthy of support, just as the clenched fist and crying “Amandla!”, evoke cynicism, when performed by some of the figures who are leaders but also seen as rogues.
The ANC faces multiple crises. The various layers of representation signify facets of that crisis and indicate a breakdown in what used to be an agreed understanding between the ANC and its core support base and membership. Whether it can ever regain the support it used to enjoy is doubtful. It is important that those sections of the public who cherish freedom should not be fixated on existing parties. While existing parties may still play some part in rebuilding democracy, it is important to also think beyond these, and see non-party formations as also being ways of setting the country on an emancipatory path. DM
Raymond Suttner is a visiting professor in the Faculty of Humanities, University of Johannesburg, a senior research associate at the Centre for Change and emeritus professor at UNISA. He served lengthy periods in prison and house arrest for underground and public anti-apartheid activities. His writings cover contemporary politics, history, and social questions, especially issues relating to identities, gender and sexualities. He blogs at raymondsuttner.com and his Twitter handle is @raymondsuttner
Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!
No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.
Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.
It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.
But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.
So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
JK Rowling is no longer a billionaire due to the amount of money she has donated to charity.