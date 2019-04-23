Business Maverick

Tuesday, April 23: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 23 April 2019

Oil market surges after Trump’s move to cut Iran’s crude exports, Samsung pulls its folding phone and Sri Lanka lays the blame for an Easter Sunday attack on local terror group. Here are some of this morning’s key stories.  

 

Iran Scrambles to Contain Sanctions FalloutIran said it’s holding “intensive” talks with partners in the region and beyond to contain fallout from the Trump administration decision not to renew waivers that let countries buy its oil without facing sanctions. Crude prices in London hit their highest in half a year after Trump surprised investors by announcing the end of the program.

Samsung Delays Launch of Galaxy FoldSamsung Electronics Co. will delay the launch of its first foldable smartphone after reports of screen failures among some review units, a setback for the world’s biggest handset maker. The company said Monday that it would postpone the retail launch of the Galaxy Fold, without giving a new debut date. Several media organizations reported a bevy of problems with test versions of the $1,980 device after only days of use. Samsung had said it would thoroughly investigate the issue.

Stocks Mixed, Oil SurgesAsian stocks are set for a mixed open after U.S. benchmarks drifted into the close. The S&P 500 eked out a gain amid light volume as investors prepared for a deluge of earnings news. Oil jumped after the White House said it would scrap the Iran waivers. Energy shares rallied alongside crude prices, while real-estate companies slumped after sales of previously owned U.S. homes eased more than forecast in March. The dollar was steady as 10-year Treasury yields inched up.

Sri Lanka Blames Local GroupSri Lanka’s government has blamed a local jihadist group, National Thowheed Jamath, for one of Asia’s deadliest terrorist attacks in years, and said other nations had shared intelligence ahead of the Easter Sunday massacre. The death toll rose to 290 in what officials said were coordinated suicide bombings at churches and luxury hotels. The assaults targeted foreign tourists and Christians, marking a shift from the violence that fueled a three-decade civil war on the Indian Ocean island.

Philippine Quake Kills at Least EightA magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the Philippines late Monday afternoon, killing at least eight people and prompting thousands to evacuate. The quake occurred 1 kilometer from Gutad, northwest of Manila. As many as 30 people are feared trapped in a supermarket in the same province, the disaster-risk monitoring agency said in a mobile-phone message.

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

China, South Africa and the middle-income trap

By Tim Cohen

Family Ties

Ramaphosa acts to smooth relations with Botswana after Bridgette Radebe controversy

Carien Du Plessis
21 APR
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Is Davos a panacea or a pretext for elitism?

Sizwe Mbele
4 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

The Sri Lanka attacks: New front, old wounds

Al Jazeera 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Welcoming Starbucks Is Adding Needle-Disposal Boxes, Report Says

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ramaphosa makes TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential list

News24 18 APR

Newsdeck

Pelosi, Schumer Call for Mueller Testimony ‘as Soon as Possible’

Bloomberg 18 APR

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The delicate art of moving an entire town. Everything. Everyone. Plus the churches
Ruan Jooste 17 APR
8 mins

Popsicles were originally going to be called "Eppsicles" after their inventor Frank Epperson.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Five-month strike at Sibanye-Stillwater gold mines has ended after Amcu decided to cut its losses

Tim Cohen 17 APR
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK - HEALTH

High noon for Tiger Brands as summons issued in listeriosis class action lawsuit

Ray Mahlaka
17 APR
5 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Friday: Rico

Rico
18 APR
< 1 min

Business Maverick

SA Decline Worst of Nations Not at War, Model Shows

Bloomberg
18 APR
3 mins

Business Maverick

Is volatility here to stay?

Investec
18 APR
3 mins