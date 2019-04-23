Parliament returns from the Easter recess with Theresa May facing the latest challenge to her leadership. Her hopes of staying on long enough to deliver Brexit depend on cross-party talks with arch-rival Jeremy Corbyn, which resume on Tuesday.

Key Developments:

May holds Cabinet meeting at 11 a.m. Spokesman says government is focused on getting Withdrawal Agreement Bill passed in Parliament Senior members of influential 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs expected to meet this afternoon

Govt Focused on Withdrawal Agreement Bill (11:10 a.m.)

The government is focused on getting the Withdrawal Agreement Bill — the legislation that puts the Brexit divorce deal into U.K. law — passed by Parliament, a spokesman told reporters on Tuesday.

Talks are continuing with the opposition Labour Party on finding an agreement that would allow the deal itself to be ratified in Parliament, spokesman James Slack said, adding that compromise was needed on both sides.

Prime Minister Theresa May remains committed to Britain having an independent trade policy after Brexit, he said. That indicates she’s still not willing to compromise on a customs union.

Tories Want May to Name Departure Date: Telegraph (11 a.m.)

Graham Brady, leader of the influential 1922 Committee of Conservative members of Parliament, is expected to meet Theresa May on Tuesday and tell her Tory MPs want her to name a date for her departure, the Telegraph said.

That comes before a meeting of the 1922 this evening, when MPs will debate changing party rules, the Telegraph’s Steven Swinford said on Twitter. Under the current system, May has until the end of the year before she can face another leadership challenge.

