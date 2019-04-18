President Cyril Ramaphosa will be aiming for nothing less than a win at next month’s election, but Time Magazine has already named him as a leader of the pack among other influencers.

The weekly United States news and current affairs magazine included Ramaphosa in its prestigious annual list of the “100 Most Influential People in The World”.

The list – first published in 1999 – includes individuals of renown, power, accomplishment and infamy. Or, as TIME puts it, people who have changed the world “for better or worse”. Subscribe to Fin24’s newsletter here

This makes Ramaphosa the first sitting South African president to be included in the list since former president Thabo Mbeki was included in 2005.

While former president Jacob Zuma was included in the 2008 installment of the list, owing to his meteoric rise to power after a litany of legal woes, he had not been elected president at the time.

Former president Nelson Mandela’s inclusion on the list in 2004 was under the section of “icons and heroes”, for his work in Aids activism, as oppose to “leaders”, where Ramaphosa and Mbeki have been named. READ: Markets get ready for Ramaphoria 2.0, but what will Cyril do with all that power?

Time Magazine correspondent Vivienne Walt penned the biography of Ramaphosa’s entry.

“Now finally, at 66, Ramaphosa, or Cyril, as he’s known to South Africans, has the chance to end corruption and grow the stalled economy. That could be his toughest battle yet. Blackouts, grinding poverty and massive unemployment have left millions desperate for quick results,” Walt wrote.

World champion track runner Caster Semenya was also included in this year’s list. Other leaders on the 2019 list are United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Other South Africans that have cracked previous installments of the annual list are SA-born billionaire Elon Musk in 2018, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela in 2014 and comedian-turned The Daily Show host Trevor Noah in 2018.

It now remains to be seen whether the electorate has enough faith to put Ramaphosa at the top of their list or if the African National Congress has maxed out its time at the Union Buildings.

DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

News24 Follow Save More