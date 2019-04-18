According to the DA, the President may have violated the law by failing to declare that his son had been in business with Bosasa. What else hasn't he disclosed, asked DA leader Mmusi Maimane?

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Thursday that the Public Protector must investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure to disclose his son’s dealings with Bosasa, the company alleged to have a long history of bribing government officials and funding the ANC to win lucrative government contracts.

Maimane, who viewed the President’s declaration of interests at the Union Buildings on Thursday, said Ramaphosa had not disclosed that his son Andile’s company, Blue Crane Capital had been paid R2-million by Bosasa over the last two years.

“As a South African, I applied to come and view the President’s public declarations. When I came in, it became common cause none of it has been declared. The President does not declare his relationship with Bosasa. He doesn’t declare his relationship that his son is getting business through Bosasa,” said Maimane.

Bosasa, now called African Global Operations (AGO), is reported to have scored R12-billion in government contracts between 2003 and 2019. Former COO Angelo Agrizzi, who is facing criminal charges along with other employees and former correction services officials, testified at the State Capture Inquiry about widespread allegations of corruption involving highly-ranked government officials

Bosasa donated R500,000 to Ramaphosa’s 2017 ANC Presidency campaign. In March 2019 his son revealed that he had received R2-million from the company since signing a contract in December 2017 to provide advisory services regarding Bosasa’s work in East Africa, according to Andile Ramaphosa.

He was reportedly introduced to Bosasa by officials at Chinese tech company Dahua Technology.

“We know the fact that his son is doing business with Bosasa and none of it is declared. This should have been declared for the people of South Africa because Bosasa is doing business with the state,” said Maimane.

The Executive Ethics Code requires Ramaphosa to disclose his financial interests to the Secretary of Cabinet, Cassius Lubisi.

It states that members of the executive may not “use their position or any information entrusted to them, to enrich themselves or improperly benefit any other person”.

It requires them to disclose their own financial interests and those of “the member’s spouse, permanent companion or dependent children, to the extent that the member is aware of those interests”.

The DA believes the President should have declared his son’s work with Bosasa and wants Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to include the issue in her ongoing investigation into the company’s donation to Ramaphosa’s election campaign and its payments to Andile.

Any citizen can apply to view Ramaphosa’s declared financial interests at the Union Buildings and Maimane said the President had revealed little, raising questions about whether he was hiding information. Ramaphosa built a vast business empire and put his various shareholdings into a blind trust after he was elected deputy president in 2014.

“What other companies have the practice of giving gifts to the President that have not been declared? That’s the question we should all ask,” said Maimane.

Ahead of the 8 May elections, the DA has used the Bosasa scandal and Ramaphosa’s inconsistent responses to questions on the issue as evidence to further its claim that the ANC remains defined by corruption after former president Jacob Zuma was replaced as leader.

“This is no different to former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, and his dodgy business dealings that were in part facilitated by his father’s political connections,” said Maimane on Thursday.

Andile Ramaphosa has called his decision to work with Bosasa an “oversight” but denied that he abused his access to power.

“I have never offered to use my ‘influence’ to assist AGO or any other company to secure tenders, nor have I ever been in a position to do so,” he said last month.

The President’s spokesperson Khusela Diko did not respond to requests for comment. DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Greg Nicolson Follow Save More