In the fourth episode of the podcast They Killed Dulcie the time has come to look at the evidence. What was Dulcie September investigating when she was killed? We dust off archival documents found by Open Secrets that provide important clues.





These documents, once buried in archives across the world, help us understand the secret network of intelligence agents, arms dealers and bankers, who made their fortunes by arming and sustaining the apartheid regime.

We also find Dulcie September’s personal notes not seized by intelligence agencies and double agents. Through scribbles and notes, we begin to understand how September was investigating the murky networks of apartheid profiteers which for far too long have remained unexposed.

If September was trying to expose the illicit arms trade connecting South Africa and countries like France was this the reason that an assassin was ordered to have her “removed from the equation”?

If you haven’t heard the first three episodes of the podcast you can find them here. DM

They Killed Dulcie is made by Sound Africa and Open Secrets. They are supported by The Claude Leon Foundation, Heinrich Böll Stiftung Southern Africa, Joffe Charitable Trust, Luminate, Open Society Foundations & Open Society Foundation for South Africa and Hindenburg Systems.

Sound Africa and Open Secrets Follow Save More