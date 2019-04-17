The decision to postpone the U.K.’s divorce from the European Union has given Brits certainty over at least one thing: their summer vacations.

Ferry bookings to cross the English Channel surged 40 percent overnight after the U.K. and EU agreed last week to delay Brexit until October, said Niall Walsh, chief marketing officer at London-based online ticketing service Direct Ferries.

“The Brexit delay announcement has injected a huge amount of confidence into the market and we’ve seen a drastic change in booking volumes since last week,” Walsh said.

Similarly, the April 11 agreement triggered a 172 percent year-over-year gain in weekly business at Miles Morgan Travel, according to its eponymous founder. The travel agency, with 15 locations in southwest England and Wales, had endured two quiet weeks as the possibility of a chaotic exit grew. Normally, 15 percent growth would be regarded as a great week, Morgan said.

The uptick in demand comes after airlines and tour operators warned that Brexit could make for weaker bookings for the crucial summer season in 2019. Earlier this month, EasyJet Plc said that the protracted negotiations were leading to fewer summer bookings, while tour operator Saga Plc said that the drawn-out divorce was “putting a clear dampener on customers’ willingness to commit to holidays in 2019.”

For now, worries about backups at Dover or the economic fallout of a hard Brexit have melted away — or have been kicked down the road. The share prices of EasyJet, Ryanair Holdings Plc and TUI AG have all risen by more than 10 percent since the deadline was moved back to Halloween.

“Our greatest fear was that there was going to be a delay until June,” said Richard Singer, chief executive officer at price comparison site Ice Lolly, where searches jumped 5.5 percent last week. “The fact that it has been extended post the summer is actually a great relief.”

Despite all the agreements made to ensure easy travel between the EU and the U.K. after Brexit, people “don’t trust that the arrangements will work smoothly,” he said.

The European Commission and U.K. government have offered assurances that even in the event of no-deal Brexit, airlines will still be able to operate flights between the two jurisdictions. Beyond some issues over pet passports, international driving permits and insurance, even the hardest of exits should cause few problems for British tourists, according to the Association of British Travel Agents.

“I think Brexit fatigue is what we are seeing, and what I call the sod-it factor,” said Morgan, owner of the travel agency based in Chepstow, Wales. “People just think, ‘sod it,’ and book their holiday.” DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Bloomberg Follow Save More