The all-new BMW 3-Series is bigger and wider, but lighter. It’s more streamlined, smarter and more connected, too. But, like a good Easter egg, it’s what’s inside that fancy wrapper that really matters.

Another year, another BMW 3-Series. That’s not quite true, but this most ubiquitous of BMWs has come a long way, starting with the segment-defining E30 generation, and continuing with the E36, E46, E90, F30 – and now, the G20.

The shape and size has evolved substantially along the way. Those early E30 3-Series models were boxy and chunky in a cheeky, challenging kind of way.

But over the time, the shape has softened and become more aerodynamic, while the car has grown in all dimensions – as successive generations tend to do. This latest version is 76mm longer and 16mm wider than its predecessor, but at just 1mm taller, it looks more low-slung than before.

Aesthetically, it’s unmistakably BMW and irrevocably 3-Series. The design is brand new but cautiously evolutionary – not only in the interests of maintaining a consistent identity, but also to protect owners of previous models.

Side by side though, the differences between old and new are as obvious as they are significant. The prowling nose is more aggressively shaped, with larger, deeper kidney grilles, slimmer, pointier LED headlights and arrow-shaped air intakes.

The stance is lower and wider (front and rear tracks have increased significantly), and generous wheel arches demand big wheels to be filled properly. A longer wheelbase is visually tempered by the dynamic promise of a short front overhang.

The rear view is dominated by prominent LED taillight clusters that embrace the boot lid’s subtly integrated spoiler. The bumper neatly incorporates a diffuser, which is home to a pair of large-bore exhaust tailpipes.

The overall impression is tidy and deliciously understated: no big wings or deep spoilers here. But the 3’s dynamic intentions are unmistakable.

That’s especially true of the 330i, tested in M-Sport guise here. For now it’s one of only two models on offer: the other option is the ever-popular, turbodiesel-powered 320d. More derivatives will follow, including the more overtly sporty M340i – and later, of course, the hardcore M3 and M4.

Slide in behind the wheel, and you’re confronted with the new 3’s real piece de resistance, however. While the exterior design may be evolutionary, it’s the cabin that represents the biggest step forward.

Given that it’s where owners will spend most of their time, and that it is the key interface between car and driver, the cabin deserves all the attention BMW has lavished on it. The result is a new benchmark in this class.

In purely tactile terms, there’s a solidity of execution and hands-on quality of materials that feels bespoke rather than mass market, even in this premium context.

The solid thunk of the doors, the contrast of textures, the grippy thick-rimmed steering wheel: all conspire to create an instant sense of well-being – and anticipation.

BMW has a reputation for driver-focused cockpits, and that’s been taken to another level here. The all-digital instrument cluster is one of the best I’ve encountered, offering a host of configuration options while always ensuring that key data remains clearly legible.

The centrally located touchscreen for the infotainment Is now properly integrated into the centre stack, rather than being propped up above it, and delivers a host of information and functionality.

This display can also be configured, and even offers smartphone-like gesture control (as an option). Between instrument cluster and infotainment display (plus the optional head-up display), the amount of data available to the driver is quite astonishing.

The centre console’s recessed switchgear looks after drive mode selection, parking assistance and the engine start/stop button. The console also houses the iDrive controller and infotainment-related buttons. The gear shift lever is augmented by shift paddles.

As for accommodation, that longer wheelbase and enhanced packaging makes for plenty of space front and rear – including rear legroom. At 480 litres, the boot is generous, and the 40:20:40-split rear seat back can be folded flat in sections to create even more cargo space.

Powering the 330i is 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine, rated at a frisky 190kW. More important, there’s a full 400Nm of torque on tap, spread across a broad engine speed band from 1,550 to 4,400rpm. That’s a lot of shove, and ensures plenty of zip.

The gearbox is BMW’s tried and trusted eight-speed auto, further refined to deliver slick shifts in full auto mode, and surprisingly rapid cog swaps in manual mode. In Sport or Sport Plus mode, those shifts become even punchier.

As this is an M-Sport package-equipped model, the suspension is firmer and 10mm lower than the standard execution, while the run-flat tyres on the optional 19-inch wheels (18s are standard) add to a ride that some might find too uncompromising, but suits the car’s sporty demeanour.

The 330i feels eager off the mark, blasting to 100 km/h in under 6sec, and reaching the electronically limited 250km/h top speed almost too easily. The engine has plenty of punch across the rev range, and both acceleration and overtaking are effortless.

Handling is another strong point. BMW’s 3-Series has traditionally been an expert in this department, but the G20 feels particularly agile and responsive. The steering is dialled in and meaty, and that firmer ride makes for extra composure when caning it through corners.

BMW is proud of the 50:50 front/rear weight distribution it’s achieved, and you can feel it in the 3’s inherent balance. It turns in willingly but progressively, while there’s very little in the way of body lean.

I particularly liked the ability of the 330i’s chassis to communicate its intentions with an undiluted clarity that did much to instil driver confidence. This is not a car that will bite you in the bum when you push a little too hard, but it’s still rewarding and exciting to pilot.

As much as I’m looking forward to the dynamic thrills promised by the more powerful M340i, the 330i’s combination of competence and verve delivers such a high degree of driving pleasure that it begs the question whether one really needs anything more.

That said, there is one aspect of the 330i that deeply disappoints. I get the need for smaller, more efficient turbocharged engines to replace larger, normally aspirated ones, but for a car with so much talent, the 330i sounds like a wimp.

In fact, it’s hard to equate what you’re experiencing behind the wheel with what you hear emanating from those twin exhausts. It’s an anaemic and emasculated soundtrack – and if you switch to Sport mode, it gets a bit louder and slightly gruffer, but not any more convincing.

This new 330i’s pricing structure might also raise a few eyebrows. A baseline 330i is priced at R649,000, which isn’t exactly cheap, but certainly competitive. That said, turning that base model into the M-Sport version here adds R47,400 to the price.

Standard kit is pretty much what you’d expect: aircon, electric windows and mirrors, multispeaker sound, infotainment with Bluetooth and USB, remote central locking, and a full house of active and safety features.

However, to get the really nice kit – satnav, digital instruments, sport auto gearbox, Apple CarPlay, those 19-inch alloys, and more – you’ll need to pay more. Over and above the R47,400 for the M-Sport package, the test car I drove was loaded with R181,800 of extras.

BMW is not alone in pricing a lot of the nice-to-haves as added-cost options, or as part of an additional package, but it still makes it exceedingly difficult to evaluate pricing compared to the 330i’s rivals. As it stands, our test car retails for R881,516 – a staggering jump from that listed base model price tag.

Pricing structures aside, the G20-generation 3-Series is arguably the best ever. Some might consider the exterior too understated, but the attention to aesthetic detail counters the evolutionary design approach and makes for a shape that’s likely to stand the test of time.

It’s an appealing premium sedan that sets new standards in cabin design and execution, while the 330i in particular, delivers an engaging and satisfying all-round driving experience.

And for once, what’s inside the wrapper more than lives up to expectations, too. DM

PROS

Effortlessly athletic and refined, with a real dash of sporty verve. The most accomplished Three to date.

CONS

Doesn’t sound the part. Pricey by the time you add the extras.

VITAL STATS

BMW 330i M-Sport Steptronic Engine In-line four-cylinder, 1,998cc, turbo Power 190kW @ 5,000 – 6,500rpm Torque 400Nm @ 1,550 – 4,400rpm Power-to-weight ratio 129.25 kW/ton Gearbox Eight-speed Steptronic sport auto, RWD Wheels/tyres 19-inch alloy, 225/40 (f) 255/35 (r) R19 tyres 0-100 km/h 5.8sec Top speed 250km/h (limited) Fuel tank capacity 59 litres Fuel consumption (claimed/tested) 6.4 / 12.9 litres/100km Operating range (claimed/tested) 906 / 454km CO 2 emissions 147 g/km Retail price/as tested R652,412 / R881,516 Warranty Two years/unlimited distance Service/maintenance plan 5-year full maintenance plan

