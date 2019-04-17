STREET TALK

Blacks dating coloureds? (Video)

By Street Talk 17 April 2019

dav

"When I see a coloured guy I see a gangster, when I see a coloured female I see a gangster because if she's not a gangster, her boetie (brother) is a gangster," says Thando Fikelepi. A group of black residents from Delft unpack the complexities of dating coloureds. Is it cultural? Is it fear? What is the taboo?

