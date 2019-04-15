Gauteng police were out in full force this past weekend and had by Sunday night arrested more than 1 300 suspects on various charges, ranging from hijacking to attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, dealing in drugs, driving while under the influence of alcohol, assault, malicious damage to property and housebreaking.

According to a statement by police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, police arrested two suspects and recovered an Opel Vivaro that was hijacked in Klerksdorp, North West, early on Sunday morning.

The victim was allegedly shot and killed by the suspects during the hijacking. Police also recovered an unlicensed firearm believed to have been used during the commission of the crime.

Members of the Sedibeng Flying Squad received information of a white Opel Vivaro that was hijacked in North West and spotted the car in Bophelong, Vanderbijlpark.

Police intercepted the car, and upon searching the suspects police found an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in their possession. The suspects were arrested.

Police continued with the search at the premises and recovered yet another suspected stolen motor vehicle, a Ford Laser that was reported stolen in Vanderbijlpark. A manhunt has been launched for more suspects.

Car thieves nabbed

In Lyttelton, Pretoria, on Saturday, police arrested two suspected car thieves before they could strike. Police were conducting routine patrols when they noticed a suspicious Toyota Etios Cross with two occupants.

The vehicle was stopped and searched, and police found the suspects in possession of a car-jamming device and instruments used to override vehicle security systems. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle driven by the suspects was stolen in Pretoria earlier this year.

Also in Tshwane, police arrested a salesman after a suspected stolen car was recovered at a second-hand car dealership on Friday.

The police were following up on information about a suspected VW Polo that was being sold at a car dealership in Sefako Makgatho Drive in Pretoria.

Police pounced on the dealership and arrested the salesman after investigation revealed that the car he was selling was reported stolen in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Also read: 2 arrested in ‘one of biggest hauls’ of rhino horns

Other operations conducted by police in various parts of the province included the tracing of wanted suspects, raiding of liquor outlets and second-hand dealerships, roadblocks, stop-and-searches.

More than 300 suspects were arrested in Tshwane and the West Rand for crimes ranging from attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, dealing in drugs, driving while under the influence of alcohol, assault, malicious damage to property and housebreaking.

Community providing information

Intelligence-driven operations were also conducted in Johannesburg and Soweto, which resulted in the arrest of more than 420 suspects for criminal offences that include rape, possession of suspected stolen properties, assault, possession of drugs and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Four-hundred-and-ten suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng for the possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, possession of suspected stolen properties, child neglect, malicious damage to property, car hijacking, kidnapping, fraud, attempted murder, and being under the influence of alcohol, among other crimes.

“Gauteng police continue to squeeze the space for the criminals and that is achieved as more community members are coming forward with information of crime that is committed under their watch,” Masondo said.

The suspects will appear at various magistrate’s courts from Monday.

DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

News24 Follow Save More