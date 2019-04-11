Newsdeck

Kim Jong Un Urges `Severe Blow’ to Those Sanctioning North Korea

By Bloomberg 11 April 2019
Caption
A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea held on under the guidance of Kim Jong-un, chairman of the WPK and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 09 April 2018 (issued 20 April 2018). North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announces North Korea will stop nuclear and missile test, reported Korean Central News Agency. EPA-EFE/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged a “severe blow” to those imposing sanctions on his country and told his ruling party to push “self-reliance,” signaling his determination to hold the line in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kim told Workers’ Party of Korea officials Wednesday that the country should strike at those who thought they could make North Korea surrender through sanctions, without elaborating, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday.

“By continuing to advance the socialist construction with the self-relying economy that fits the conditions and circumstances of our country and that is based on our power, technologies and resources, we should deal a severe blow to hostile forces who mistakenly believe that they can make us surrender with sanctions,” KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Head of State
The comments came before members of North Korea’s newly elected rubber-stamp parliament hold their first meeting Thursday, an event that will be closely watched for clues about changes in economic policy or power structures in the secretive state.

The Man Who Brought Trump and Kim Together Tries to Rescue Talks

Some analysts speculate Kim may officially be designated head of state during the session, allowing him to represent North Korea constitutionally and in diplomatic settings. His grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung was posthumously named North Korea’s eternal president, and its current figurative head of state is 91-year-old party cadre Kim Yong Nam, who holds the title of President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly.

What You Need to Know About North Korea and Sanctions: QuickTake

Kim’s remarks did not necessarily imply that North Korea is preparing a military strike, said Go Myong-Hyun, a research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul.

“We should see it as a figure of speech,” Go said, as Kim attempts to ward off sanctions pressure.

The session comes as Trump prepares to host South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House on Thursday.

Moon, who has tried to bring the North Korean and U.S. leaders together, is trying to rescue nuclear talks thrown into doubt after Trump walked out of a Feb. 28 summit with Kim in Hanoi. North Korea has been pressing for relief from the sanctions choking its anemic economy, while the U.S. said Kim’s regime was unwilling to offer enough significant disarmament steps to warrant that kind of reward.

Why the Trump-Kim Nuclear Show Is Set for Act III

The allies want to discourage Kim from any actions that could provoke Trump and return the two sides to the familiar cycle of threats and counter-threats. North Korea is planning to celebrate the birth of its founder Monday, an occasion that the regime has sometimes marked with shows of military might.

A top North Korean diplomat told reporters in Pyongyang last month that Kim would decide “ in a short period of time” whether to continue his freeze on nuclear bomb and missile tests. DM

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Ace in a (deep, uncomfortable, dark and lonely) hole

By Stephen Grootes

Election Meddling

Madagascar exploits highlight Russian influence peddling in Africa

Karen Allen
8 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Mr President, draw a line in the sand on book burning

Judith February
8 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

SpaceX Readies First Falcon Heavy Launch for Paying Customer

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Kim Jong Un Urges `Severe Blow’ to Those Sanctioning North Korea

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Vintage Porsche Collection Damaged in Fatal N.C. Gas Explosion

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

France Presses For More Guarantees to Bind U.K.: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

OP-ED

Gaddafi’s money and the prospects of accountability: Zuma exposes not just himself, but South Africa too
Max Du Plessis 9 hours ago
4 mins

Wild rats still enjoying running wheels.

OUR BURNING PLANET

Medupi’s R6.8bn New Development Bank injection and other BRICS climate crimes

Kevin Bloom 20 hours ago
12 mins

Sponsored Content

Our Signature Blend of Luxury, Style and Intuitive Service

Tsogo Sun
04 APR
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

One month before 2019 election, SA economy takes three hits in quick succession

Tim Cohen
9 hours ago
3 mins

Interstellar

First image of black hole marks ‘breakthrough for humanity’

Bloomberg, Tiara Walters and News24
9 hours ago
5 mins

PODCAST

They Killed Dulcie – Episode 3: Double Agents

Sound Africa and Open Secrets
9 hours ago
1 min