In the third episode of They Killed Dulcie, we delve into the world of informants and double agents and how the apartheid security forces used them to infiltrate the liberation movements in South Africa and abroad. It remains a sensitive topic in South African politics today — some comrades were also collaborators.

Following the assassination of Dulcie September in Paris in 1988, the ANC moved swiftly to install a new man in her old job. Solly Smith, also known as Samuel Khanyile, was to continue Dulcie’s work. But Solly Smith served two masters who were at war with one another.

Was a double agent placed in her office immediately after her murder to undo all her work in investigating the sinister world of politicians, spies, arms dealers and bankers?

This was not the first time that Dulcie September was in the proximity of a double agent. In the 1960s she and her comrades were arrested following the infiltration of the National Liberation Front by a police agent.

If you haven’t heard the first two episodes of the podcast you can find them here . DM

They Killed Dulcie is made by Sound Africa and Open Secrets . They are supported by The Claude Leon Foundation; Heinrich Böll Stiftung Southern Africa; The Joffe Charitable Trust; Luminate; Open Society Foundations & Open Society Foundation for South Africa and Hindenburg Systems.

