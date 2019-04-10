People movers don’t come much bigger, nor much grander, than Kia’s Grand Sedona SXL. It’s an imposing machine with loads of space, plenty of seats, and generous lashings of luxury. But how relevant is it in an SUV-obsessed market?

In all honesty, I don’t take too much notice of people movers or multipurpose vehicles. A vehicle with three seating rows and plenty of space isn’t exactly on my radar screen: as an empty-nester, I can make do with something a lot smaller and simpler.

But I’d imagine larger families are a prime target market for these MPVs: when you have three or four kids to shuttle to and from school, sports meetings and extramural classes, you need all the seats, all the space (and all the help) you can get.

There aren’t that many large people movers out there any more. These days, many families needing a vehicle with a third seating row will tend to opt for a large SUV instead: the likes of Toyota’s Fortuner and the Ford Everest come to mind.

But there is something to be said for the more traditional MPV. Its sole purpose is to transport a comparatively large number of occupants from A to B in as much space and comfort as possible.

People movers don’t have to look the SUV part: they can be shaped to suit their specific purpose, and packaged accordingly. And once you’ve experienced what an MPV can do, nothing else really comes close in purely functional terms.

Volkswagen’s Kombi remains the original MPV. Back in those days, it was termed a microbus. But in reality, it was a box on wheels, with the engine at the back and a footprint not much bigger than a Beetle’s, yet offering oodles of space inside.

The Kia Grand Sedona adopts a more orthodox and also more streamlined approach. It’s a big vehicle, yes, but it looks more car than bus – or should I say minivan?

The Grand Sedona has been around on South African roads since 2016, and it’s built up a loyal fan base because it manages to fuse car and minivan attributes so seamlessly. In that sense, it really has few if any rivals here.

Late in 2018, Kia updated the Sedona with some styling nips and tucks, together with enhanced specification and some key mechanical upgrades. And that’s the reason why I’m swanning about in a vehicle that feels like a lounge on wheels – on my own.

But before we step into that lounge, a quick look at the exterior reflects subtle changes only. The silhouette is the same, linking the prominent bonnet with its upright grille and bold headlights at the front to a smoothly rendered, if somewhat bland and unmistakably van-like body.

To Kia’s credit, the result is more characterful than that description implies: for all its size, the Grand Sedona seems lower and longer than expected. And while function has determined much of the minivan’s shape, the result is cohesive and, yes, very Kia.

It’ll take an expert to spot the aesthetic upgrades to this updated model: a new and larger grille also requires a new bumper, while revised LED headlights and daytime running lights add to a fresher look. It gets even subtler at the rear, with a different bumper and new taillight clusters the only updates.

As this is the top SXL model, it rides on 18-inch wheels and squishy 235/60 rubber, while niceties include sliding doors on both sides that open and close electrically. It’s a great party trick, but also very practical when you have your hands full with, well, stuff.

The Grand Sedona’s interior is definitely its main attraction. It really is a lounge on wheels, with all the space and luxury that description implies. There are three seating rows: the usual two bolstered buckets up front, a pair of armchairs behind them, and a rear three-seater that stows away under the cargo floor when not in use.

For once, access to that rearmost bench is step-through easy and doesn’t require the suppleness of a contortionist. The bench seat itself will accommodate three passengers – although two would be more comfortable if they’re full-sized adults.

Leather upholstery with perforated leather inserts covers all seats, while a mix of piano black finishes and metallic accents also contributes to a decidedly sophisticated aura. Even better, everything feels reassuringly solid, suggesting that the impression of quality isn’t just skin deep.

The Grand Sedona’s cockpit is a busy place that takes some time to explore. There are a lot of switches, buttons and controls, and while they’re sensibly arranged, their sheer number is ergonomically challenging.

A tidily integrated touchscreen is one of the exceptions: it’s clear, legible and easy to use. It’s also Apple CarPlay-compatible (Android Auto to follow soon) and makes access to many of the big Kia’s features a simple affair.

Satnav, Bluetooth telephony and streaming, multispeaker audio, vehicle settings and more are all accessed via the screen.

You also get electrically operated front seats with heating and ventilation, electric windows and mirrors, a motorised tailgate, keyless entry – the list is an exhaustive one, and leaves very little on the wish list.

Since this is very much a family orientated vehicle, safety is a high priority: ABS, electronic stability control, hill start assist, six airbags, head restraints for all seating positions, front and rear park distance control and IsoFix child seat tether are all standard.

Arguably more important than the exterior update is the new eight-speed auto gearbox, which replaces the six-speed version in the previous model. The new transmission allows a greater spread of ratios, benefiting both initial acceleration and top-gear cruising.

It’s also able to make more of the 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine’s urge. The four-cylinder has a useful 147kW on tap, but it’s the fat 440Nm of torque that really matters here, ensuring ample low-down grunt and good midrange tractability.

Given its two-ton mass and considerable size, the Grand Sedona is no racer. But it gets off the mark with alacrity, and enthusiastically sustains its momentum, thanks to all that low-down twist, and the transmission’s seamless cog swaps.

As a result, the big Kia feels a lot nimbler and responsive around town than expected. It’s still a big machine (5.1m long and almost a full 2m wide), but a decent turning circle, quick steering and good visibility make it surprisingly easy (and even enjoyable) to pilot.

The positive impressions continue on the open road, and in many ways, this is where the Grand Sedona really comes into its own. It has enough urge to cruise at the legal limit all day, and its effortlessness adds to a relaxed and pleasurable motoring experience.

The climate control works well throughout that extended cabin. There’s plenty of space for all occupants – and even with all three seating rows in use, there’s still a useful 359 litres of boot space. That increases to a mammoth 1,552 litres if the third seating row is not in use.

Refinement levels are good for a vehicle in this class and handling sure-footed enough to instil confidence. It won’t carve through corners like a sports car, but turn-in is positive, with mild understeer if you try too hard, and enough poise to cope with bumps and dips.

Dare I say it: I actually enjoyed driving the Grand Sedona. It goes about its business with a regal assurance that allows you to savour the onboard amenities, while passengers love all that space and comfort.

It’s easy to understand why families enjoy MPVs in general, and the Grand Sedona in particular. It makes so much more sense than a three-row SUV, which will always be a compromise between space and practicality.

The three-model Grand Sedona range starts at R599,995 for the entry-level EX, and in many ways, it’s the plum buy in the range, because you get so much car for the money. One rung up, the EX+ offers better spec and an extra, eighth seat for just R30,000 more.

As tested here, the flagship SXL costs R782,995, which is quite a big bump up from the EX+, but it does offer a full house of luxuries. I’d wager that most families would look at the two more affordable versions, though – and both represent strong value.

Minivans and MPVs are often overshadowed by the many SUV models on offer. But for larger families, MPVs just make so much more sense – and that’s why the Grand Sedona remains a relevant, sensible and surprisingly capable people mover. DM

PROS

Oodles of space, convenience and luxury. Full house-equipped. A great open-road cruiser.

CONS

Can feel a little unwieldy in tight spaces. Don’t expect tar-ripping performance.

VITAL STATS

Kia Grand Sedona 2.2 CRDi SXL Engine In-line four-cylinder, 2,199cc, turbodiesel Power 147kW @ 3,800rpm Torque 440Nm @ 1,750 – 2,750rpm Power-to-weight ratio 71.78 kW/ton Gearbox Eight-speed auto, FWD Wheels/tyres (front/rear) 18-inch alloy, 235/60 R18 tyres 0-100 km/h 13.6 sec Top speed 190 km/h Fuel tank capacity 80 litres Fuel consumption (claimed/tested) 8.0 / 9.6 litres/100km Operating range (claimed/tested) 1,000 / 833km CO 2 emissions 208g/km Retail price R782,995 Warranty 5 years, unlimited distance Service/maintenance plan 5-year/100,000km service plan

