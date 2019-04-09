The ANC's integrity committee has concluded the review of its nominated candidates to the National Assembly and provincial legislatures, but it is unclear if any controversial names will be removed from the lists.

Integrity committee chairperson George Mashamba said on Tuesday that the committee referred the names to the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) on Monday.

“The elders concluded the process on Monday following a meeting on Saturday,” he told News24.

Mashamba declined to say if any names had been red flagged, and only mentioned that the NEC “may want to come back to us”.

The ANC has been heavily criticised over its candidate lists – even within its own ranks – and party stalwarts have called upon those implicated in corruption and other forms of wrongdoing to step aside.

Final say

The controversial candidates on the lists include Malusi Gigaba (former minister of home affairs), Nomvula Mokonyane (environmental affairs minister) and Mosebenzi Zwane (former minister of mineral resources), who have been implicated in state capture linked to the Gupta family or prison services firm Bosasa (now African Global Operations).

In the past week, the ANC’s senior leaders have insisted that the commission of elders have a final say on who will be urged to step down following its review process.

Mashamba however disputed this saying that the integrity committee’s had limited terms of reference.

“We act according to the terms of reference. We make recommendations and the NEC has a final say. If members challenge the recommendations, they appeal to the NEC and the NEC can make a final judgement.”

ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula however asserted that it’s “non-negotiable” when the ANC tells candidates to “step aside”.

“That will apply to any other individual on the list of the African National Congress,” he said earlier, adding that the ANC would not shy away from issues that may have implications of the integrity of the ruling party.

The assessment of the ANC’s candidate lists follows an NEC decision to review the names put forward.

The integrity committee, which comprises members elected from the party’s elders, investigates party members who bring the ANC into disrepute.

Earlier, ANC acting national spokesperson Dakota Legoete told News24 that people who are being investigated by Chapter 9 institutions were also on the chopping block.

