Sudanese protesters maintained their sit-in outside President Omar al-Bashir’s residence for a third day, urging the army to support their uprising against the long-time ruler as the North African nation’s political crisis entered a new stage.

Security forces fired tear gas early Monday in a bid to disperse the thousands-strong crowd outside military headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, where the 75-year-old president has one of his homes. At least seven people have been killed since the gathering began Saturday, according to activists.

“We are not less than the Algerians — we’ve made sacrifices to maintain our dignity and bring freedom and democracy,” said protester Nasur Ahmed, in reference to recent unrest that forced Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign after 20 years in power. “Al-Bashir and his entire inner circle should step down now.”

The sit-in marked the anniversary of a 1985 uprising that led to Sudan’s army overthrowing then-President Gaafar al-Nimeiri. Al-Bashir, who’s ruled since a 1989 coup, is facing almost four months of nationwide protests sparked by soaring living costs that morphed into calls for his resignation. A crackdown by authorities has left more than 45 people dead, according to rights groups.

Sudan’s military hasn’t officially commented on the sit-in’s demands. The National Council of Defense and Security met with al-Bashir on Sunday and later called on Sudan’s people to deal with the situation “wisely” to avoid instability.

“One people, one army,” protesters chanted outside the army HQ. “The army is with us, so we don’t care.” DM

Bloomberg Follow Save More