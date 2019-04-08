Business Maverick

Barrick’s Deal-Making Chairman Awarded $12.9 Million in 2018

By Bloomberg 8 April 2019
Caption
John Thornton Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Barrick Gold Corp. boosted Executive Chairman John Thornton’s total compensation last year 67 percent to $12.9 million, rewarding the former investment banker for the company’s performance and his role in the merger with Randgold Resources Ltd.

Thornton received a $9.74 million bonus on top of his $2.5 million salary, according to a regulatory filing Friday. He used most of the after-tax proceeds of the bonus to buy 215,000 Barrick shares, the filing said. He also got about $625,000 of pension contributions and perks, including insurance premiums. In 2017, Thornton got $7.7 million in total pay.

The package was partly based on Thornton’s work overseeing the $5.4 billion tie-up with Randgold, the filing said. The shares he purchased with his bonus must be held until he retires or leaves the company.

The former president of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has long been among the most vocal critics of irresponsible spending practices by gold miners, frequently saying the industry is in dire need of an overhaul. While Thornton has overseen years of budget-slashing measures to pay down the miner’s debt, Mark Bristow, named Barrick’s chief executive officer in January following its acquisition of Randgold, also is known for a relentless focus on costs.

Investor Demands

Large investors have become increasingly critical of hefty executive pay at gold miners in light of lackluster stock performance in recent years. An investor coalition spearheaded by billionaire John Paulson, the Shareholders’ Gold Council, has said executives should own more stock in their companies.

Thornton and Bristow each own more than 5 million Barrick shares, according to the filing. The two have cheered the tie-up of their two firms as a path to efficiencies and further cost-cuts to make lower-grade ore become profitable.

Barrick’s Randgold deal was followed last month by a sweeping joint venture with Colorado-based Newmont Mining Corp. in Nevada. Barrick has said the latter will yield $4.7 billion in synergies.

Barrick was criticized in 2013 for awarding Thornton $17 million in total compensation a year earlier, including a $11.9 million signing bonus at a time when the miner’s debt was peaking. Thornton responded to pay concerns in 2015 by giving up his bonus.

Barrick rival Goldcorp Inc. has come under fire from some of its shareholders for committing to million-dollar payouts to CEO David Garofalo and Chairman Ian Telfer should its sale to Newmont be completed. The Shareholders’ Gold Council has criticized the planned payouts, and one of Newmont’s largest shareholders last month echoed Paulson & Co.’s concerns.

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Facebook’s South Africa problem: Just what exactly is ‘white nationalism’?

By Tim Cohen

Business Maverick

Michelle Pfeiffer Thinks You Should Know What’s in Your Perfume 

Bloomberg
7 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Barrick’s Deal-Making Chairman Awarded $12.9 Million in 2018

Bloomberg
7 hours ago
2 mins

Newsdeck

U.K. Set to Crack Down on Facebook After Live-Streamed Attacks

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Saudi-led air raids ‘kill at least 11 civilians’ in Yemen’s Sanaa

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Bennet Says He’s Planning 2020 Democratic Bid Despite Cancer

Bloomberg 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

Tripoli Government’s Counterattack Promise Lifts Oil Jitters

Bloomberg 13 hours ago

Business Maverick

China Steps Up Gold-Buying Spree as PBOC Adds for a Fourth Month
Bloomberg 7 hours ago
2 mins

EMI records refused to allow the Beatles' Here comes the Sun to be placed on the Voyager spacecraft's record.

Business Maverick

Monday April 8: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg 7 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Right of Reply: Brazilian dumpers doth protest too much

Izaak Breitenbach
11 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Blockchain and cryptocurrency regulation in Africa

Ashlin Perumall
11 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Elizabeth Warren’s big ideas on Big Tech

Kenneth Rogoff
11 hours ago
4 mins

ESKOM WOES, continued

Bring urgently needed skills and new capacity, enable independent power generation – Anton Eberhard

Ruan Jooste
05 APR
5 mins