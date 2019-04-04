Britain took a decisive step away from a damaging no-deal Brexit as members of Parliament and political leaders backed efforts to prevent a disorderly departure from the European Union.

The House of Commons vote shortly before midnight Wednesday to block a no-deal divorce destroyed the dream of some of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party members for a clean break with the bloc as soon as next week. The bill — which May herself opposed — won by just a single vote and will now move to the upper chamber of Parliament to complete its progress on Thursday.

The 313-312 result came after May opened the door to preserving close ties with the EU by holding talks with the her arch-adversary Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party. The outcome of the May-Corbyn discussions could be some form of customs union.

The two party leaders met for more than an hour in talks that both sides described as “constructive.” They agreed to appoint negotiating teams and to draw up a plan for further work, which will continue with discussions Thursday.

Taken together, May’s overture to Corbyn and the parliamentary result marked a bad day for staunch Brexit backers. Earlier Wednesday, two ministers resigned from May’s government in protest at her offer to work with the “Marxist” Labour leader. The pound strengthened as much as 0.2 percent to $1.3181 in early Asian trading Thursday, holding within its Wednesday trading range.

The cross-party initiative represented a rare — if still weak — glimmer of positive news after months of deadlock over the U.K.’s disorganized split from the EU. The divorce was due to have taken place March 29, but Parliament repeatedly refused to agree to the terms that May spent two years negotiating with the bloc, and has failed to come up with an alternative plan.

The impasse led May to ask Corbyn to join her and help write a new blueprint for Brexit. Speaking after their first meeting, which took place with senior officials in Parliament, Corbyn said the discussions had been “useful but inconclusive.”

“I put forward the view from the Labour Party that we want to achieve a customs union with the EU, access to the single market and dynamic regulatory alignment, that is a guarantee of European regulations as a minimum on the environment, consumer and workers’ rights,” he said.

May has previously ruled out membership of a customs union because it would ruin a key goal of Brexit: To set Britain free from European tariffs, with the ability to strike trade deals around the world.

On Wednesday, May was attacked by pro-Brexit members of her own party for opening the door to Corbyn’s vision of a so-called soft Brexit. One of the two ministers who quit, Nigel Adams, wrote that the government was failing to deliver the “Brexit people voted for” and increasing the risk of the “calamity of a Corbyn government.”

Corbyn said he also raised the option of another referendum to stop an economically damaging no-deal exit, or a departure with what he called a “bad deal.”

Time is short to reach an agreement. May needs to be able to present a new plan to EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on April 10 to persuade them to give the U.K. more time to prepare to leave the bloc. European leaders have already agreed to extend the Brexit deadline once.

Also Wednesday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Parliament must back the exit deal with a “viable majority” by April 12 for May to get the short delay that she wants until May 22. Otherwise, the U.K. could be forced into a much longer extension.

Parliament has rejected May’s divorce deal three times, with Corbyn’s Labour consistently voting against it. She has tried cross-party talks before; they broke up without success. A process allowing members of Parliament to try to come up with their own answer has also failed to reach a consensus, beyond opposition to leaving without a deal. DM

