Our Signature Blend of Luxury, Style and Intuitive Service

Situated in the leafy Johannesburg suburb of Rosebank, 54 on Bath offers its guests a signature blend of luxury, style, and intuitive service - ensuring the highest levels of comfort for business and leisure travelers alike.

Attractions nearby our Rosebank hotel include Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton City, Melrose Arch, as well as the Gautrain rapid rail system and Sandton Convention Centre. Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport is also easily accessible from the hotel.

Hotel guests are offered a choice of luxury accommodation in one of Johannesburg’s most beautiful suburbs. Choose from 75 elegantly decorated rooms, comprising of 60 deluxe standard rooms, 12 executive rooms and 3 luxury suites. Each en-suite room provides a host of amenities, including 24-hour room service, DStv, direct-dial telephones, Espresso machine, mini-bar and complimentary WiFi.

Whether dining at Johannesburg’s very popular Level Four restaurant, enjoying a workout at the state-of-the-art fitness club (Planet Fitness Rosebank), or unwinding in our sparkling outdoor pool, our guests are assured of superior service and hospitality.

LEVEL FOUR RESTAURANT AT 54 ON BATH

Contemporary Fine Dining in Johannesburg

Level Four Restaurant at 54 on Bath in Rosebank, offers guests distinctive fine dining in Johannesburg. The menu combines classic cuisine with contemporary influences. Headed up by Executive Chef is Matthew Foxon, the menu features his bold signature style and distinctive flair, ensuring a memorable culinary experience.

Level Four recommends a delectable Afternoon Tea served daily from 14h30 to 17h00, with a choice of English tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones, pastries and premium tea leaves.

Lunch and dinner can be enjoyed at the elegant restaurant, or on the adjacent sunny outdoor terrace. Whether a business lunch, a relaxed dinner, or a celebratory event, our aim is to make every meal an occasion. It is no wonder our restaurant is regarded as one of the best fine dining destinations in Johannesburg.

The refreshing Perrier-Jouët bar offers a uniquely styled signature champagne range. Overlooking the terrace garden, the champagne bar is the perfect meeting spot for pre-dinner drinks and evening sundowners.

Level Four is a participating auction wines restaurant.

Conferences and events in Rosebank

Centrally located and well equipped the 54 on Bath offers six well-appointed and flexible conference venues in Rosebank near Sandton. Our conference and function venues can accommodate up to 120 guests, as well as a boardroom for 20 located on the second floor.

Our hotel’s dedicated conference team will provide knowledgeable assistance in customising any event to your specific requirements – from business meetings to conferences, from cocktail parties to breakfast presentations. We can also assist with audio-visual and stationery supplies.

Our skilled Executive Chef provides special menus and catering options to ensure that your event is also a culinary success.

Conference Venues In Rosebank Near Sandton

Our selection of meeting rooms includes Kentridge, Batha, Hitchcock, De Jongh, and our boardroom – each of which is designed to provide a flexible space for events.

Contact 54 on Bath today to find out more about our bespoke venues and conference facilities in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

