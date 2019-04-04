Theresa May’s government held four and a half hours of talks with the opposition Labour party Thursday, seeking a Brexit outcome that could finally command a majority in Parliament.

Officials acting for the prime minister and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will continue with intensive talks Friday in a desperate bid to break the Brexit impasse, Number 10 Downing Street said.

With her options running out, May needs to get an agreement through Parliament that would allow the U.K. to leave the EU without having to take part in European Parliamentary elections next month. Unable to convince her allies to back her own deal — Parliament has rejected it on three separate occasions — she’s turned to Corbyn for help.

While offering the promise of arriving at some cross-party agreement that can get through Parliament, May’s decision to reach across the aisle has also stoked fury among her Conservative Party colleagues. Pro-Brexit Tories, set on their vision of a clean break with the bloc, attacked her for opening the door to Corbyn’s vision of a so-called soft Brexit.

Shifting Ground

With time running short, signs emerged that compromise could be within reach. Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, an influential Brexit backer in the government, said Thursday that he’d prefer entering into a customs union with the EU than no Brexit at all. While no conclusion was reached on Thursday, May’s team described the talks as “productive,” though Corbyn’s spokesman said they were “technical.”

The EU already agreed to extend the Brexit deadline once, from March 29 to April 12. To get another short extension, May will need to “provide clarity” to the other 27 leaders at a summit on April 10 on how she plans to move forward.

Ahead of those talks, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday vowed to try and avoid a no deal Brexit. During a visit to Dublin, she said she hoped May would make an offer to the EU next week, adding that an orderly Brexit is crucial.

If cross-party talks with Corbyn collapse, May has promised to give Parliament another set of options to vote on. Though two rounds of so-called indicative voting in the past fortnight have so far failed to deliver a majority for any scenario. DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Bloomberg Follow Save More