DA’s Solly Msimanga burns e-toll statements

By News24 4 April 2019
Caption
Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga during the Democratic Alliance (DA) manifesto launch at the Rand Stadium on February 23, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The DA launched its manifesto ahead of the 2019 national elections set to take place on May 08, 2019. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier)

Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga on Thursday set alight hundreds of e-toll statements outside the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) offices in Centurion.

Msimanga said he had received the bills from overburdened residents who cannot afford to pay.

“From day one we have been saying this is an unwanted and unjust system,” he said.

Sanral last month announced that it was suspending the process of pursuing e-toll debt.

It said the decision will be constantly monitored by the board and reviewed according to prevailing circumstances.

But Msimanga said this was not enough, and called for the system to be scrapped immediately.

“The decision by Sanral not to proceed with summonses for e-toll debt is an indication that this system is not implementable, it has failed and should therefore be scrapped,” Msimanga tweeted.

He told the media that his e-toll bill is sitting at R20 900.

DM

