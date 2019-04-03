Maverick Life

Photo Essay: The Jazz Festival’s Roarin’ Twenties

By Daily Maverick Staff Reporter 3 April 2019

Two days, five music stages sprawling across the precinct of the Cape Town’s convention centre, 41 individual local and international acts: The Cape Town International Jazz Festival, dubbed ‘Africa’s Grandest Gathering’, celebrated its 20th birthday and managed once again to draw in both the rising stars and the immortal gods of jazz, to put on a performance that delivered on its promise. Al photos by Sahra Heuwel.

 

The Gipsy Kings performing Volare at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival
The Gipsy Kings
The Gipsy Kings
The Gipsy Kings
The Gipsy Kings
Toninio Baliardo, founder and lead guitarist of Gipsy Kings
The legendary Jonathan Butler
Sho Madjozi
Sho Madjozi dazzles the audience with her bold outfit made of sequins, pom-poms, and feathers
Craig Lucas, season 2 winner of The Voice SA performs on the Baseline stage
Amber Navran, lead singer of band Moonchild
Amber Navran, lead singer of band Moonchild

 

Gallery

