Business Maverick

U.K. Firms Least Likely to Invest in Eight Years as Brexit Bites

By Bloomberg 2 April 2019
Caption
Anti-Brexit campaigners wave a European Union flag and a Union Jack, also known as a Union Flag, during a protest near the Houses of Parliament in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Investment intentions among U.K. firms slumped to the lowest in eight years, just one of the measures of economic health that weakened “considerably” amid recent Brexit turmoil, according to the British Chambers of Commerce.

 

The balance of services businesses reporting an increase in export sales stood at zero in the first quarter, its weakest level since 2009, the BCC said on Tuesday. At the same time, more said that orders had decreased than increased for the first time in eight years. Manufacturers also described a tough start to the year.

The business lobby’s survey of over 7,000 companies, employing around one million people, showed confidence dropped sharply in a period that saw Britain’s politicians mired in bitter dispute over how best to take the U.K. out of the European Union. The balance of firms reporting improved cashflow fell below zero for the first time since 2012.

“U.K. growth nearly ground to a halt in the first quarter of 2019, with increasing anxiety over Brexit and weakening global economic conditions driving a significant deterioration,” said Suren Thiru, head of economics at the BCC. “Forward-looking indicators are disappointingly downbeat with weakening orders, confidence and investment intentions pointing to precious little growth over the coming quarters, unless substantial action is taken.”

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The curious duality of SA’s first business quarter

By Tim Cohen

EDWARD KIESWETTER INTERVIEW

New SARS boss: ‘I hope to reignite that flame of hope from the flicker of despair’

Ruan Jooste
13 hours ago
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Born free, taxed to death

Reg Rumney
4 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Taps Run Dry in Venezuelan Capital as Power Cuts Hit Water Pumps

Bloomberg 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Taxi crackdown planned after Hout Bay bloodbath

News24 6 hours ago

NEWSDECK

Local designers add their own special touch off stage at the jazz festival

Sandisiwe Shoba 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

Burger King Tests Plant-Based Meat With an Impossible Whopper

Bloomberg 12 hours ago

Business Maverick

Moody’s stands pat and SA’s economy breathes a sigh of relief – for now
Tim Cohen 30 MAR
3 mins

Selfie sticks are banned in all Disney Theme parks.

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Lyft and Uber listings approach ‘peak venture capital’

Tim Cohen 29 MAR
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Taxify: New name, same safety risks

Luke Jordan
4 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Mboweni Rebukes South African Roads Agency for Risking Rating

Bloomberg
29 MAR
1 min

Business Maverick Interview

Naspers CFO Basil Sgourdos on ‘structural issue’ the giant company is trying to solve by listing in Amsterdam

Tim Cohen
28 MAR
4 mins

Business Maverick

African e-commerce leader Jumia to list on NYSE for $1.1bn

Tim Cohen
29 MAR
2 mins