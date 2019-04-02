Newsdeck

MPs Seek to Force May to Avoid No-Deal Exit: Brexit Update

By Bloomberg 2 April 2019

As Prime Minister Theresa May meets her Cabinet to find a way forward for her unpopular Brexit deal, members of Parliament are maneuvering to try to prevent a no-deal exit in 10 days time.

May is holding unusually long meeting with Cabinet to find way forward after Parliament failed to find a consensus Spokesman says May still opposes second referendum, wants to put her deal back to Parliament EU chief negotiator Barnier says no-deal is now likelier; such a scenario would “rupture” confidence between the two sides
Cooper and Letwin Move to Stop No-Deal (12:30 p.m.)
A cross-party group of MPs will present a bill on Tuesday that would force the government to seek an extension to EU membership to avoid a no-deal exit.

Spearheaded by Labour’s Yvette Cooper and Tory Oliver Letwin, the move comes after Parliament failed to find a consensus that could rival May’s own Brexit deal. Letwin has already secured parliamentary time on Wednesday, which could be used to debate this bill.

Any extension would have to be agreed by the EU, which has said it will accept a delay as long as certain conditions are met.

May Keeps Fighting For Her Brexit Deal (11:30 a.m.)
May doesn’t want a long extension of EU membership and still rejects the idea of a second referendum, her spokesman James Slack told reporters on Tuesday. She’s determined to get the deal over the line.

May will put her deal back to Parliament again, but only if there’s a chance of success, he said. (He said the same before the last attempt, which then failed.)

