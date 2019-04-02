As Prime Minister Theresa May meets her Cabinet to find a way forward for her unpopular Brexit deal, members of Parliament are maneuvering to try to prevent a no-deal exit in 10 days time.

May is holding unusually long meeting with Cabinet to find way forward after Parliament failed to find a consensus Spokesman says May still opposes second referendum, wants to put her deal back to Parliament EU chief negotiator Barnier says no-deal is now likelier; such a scenario would “rupture” confidence between the two sides

Cooper and Letwin Move to Stop No-Deal (12:30 p.m.)

A cross-party group of MPs will present a bill on Tuesday that would force the government to seek an extension to EU membership to avoid a no-deal exit.

Spearheaded by Labour’s Yvette Cooper and Tory Oliver Letwin, the move comes after Parliament failed to find a consensus that could rival May’s own Brexit deal. Letwin has already secured parliamentary time on Wednesday, which could be used to debate this bill.

Any extension would have to be agreed by the EU, which has said it will accept a delay as long as certain conditions are met.

May Keeps Fighting For Her Brexit Deal (11:30 a.m.)

May doesn’t want a long extension of EU membership and still rejects the idea of a second referendum, her spokesman James Slack told reporters on Tuesday. She’s determined to get the deal over the line.

May will put her deal back to Parliament again, but only if there’s a chance of success, he said. (He said the same before the last attempt, which then failed.)

DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Bloomberg Follow Save More