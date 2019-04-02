Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has resigned, bowing to weeks of mass protests and growing pressure from the country’s powerful military to end his 20-year rule.

Bouteflika’s move thrusts the OPEC member into uncharted territory. It is not clear if his resignation would be enough to assuage demonstrators whose demands have grown to encompass the removal of the entire ruling elite.

The announcement appeared aimed at avoiding an ignominious end for the former independence war hero, after the army rejected on Tuesday his promise to step aside before the end of his fourth term on April 28, saying it was time to invoke constitutional articles that would see the 82-year-old declared unfit for office.

“Bouteflika officially notified the president of the constitutional council of his decision to end his mandate as president of the republic,” the official APS news agency reported.

Once a close ally of Bouteflika, army chief of staff Ahmed Gaid Salah first broached the possibility of impeachment last week. On Tuesday, he released a clear statement saying the army’s proposal had been met with foot-dragging and deceit.

Algeria’s President Promises to Resign, and to Leave His Mark

The drama unfolding in Europe’s third-largest gas supplier is being closely watched across the Mediterranean. Under Bouteflika, the OPEC member has been a bulwark against Islamist militancy and illegal migration. Unrest in Algeria could ricochet far beyond its borders.

The upheaval began when Bouteflika, incapacitated by a stroke in 2013 and rarely seen in public since, announced a bid to run for a fifth term in office in the face of popular opposition.

He quickly backtracked on his re-election plan but pledged to stay in office to shepherd the country through a transition that would include drafting a new constitution. His proposal was rejected on the streets, where protesters began to call for the removal of the entire political elite that has ruled the country for decades.

The tide turned against him when the army announced it was standing with the people and it was time to end Bouteflika’s rule. Under the constitution, the president of the senate takes over in the interim.

But divisions in the ruling elite have only deepened during weeks of protest and it was not clear who the ruling FLN party might nominate to replace Bouteflika or when fresh elections would take place.

On the streets, protesters have steadily rejected one concession after another and are now demanding the removal of “le pouvoir,” a loosely defined ruling elite comprising of military officials, FLN leaders and top businessmen. DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Bloomberg Follow Save More