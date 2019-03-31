EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 188: Evita exposes the April Fools (Video)

By Pieter-Dirk Uys 31 March 2019

ANC cadre Evita Bezuidenhout tries to expose fake news and highlight alternative facts with a weekly episode of EVITA’S FREE SPEECH.

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

How to capture a province

New book lays bare Ace Magashule’s Free State fiefdom

By Rebecca Davis

Book Extract

Leaked emails, dirty cops, State Capture and Ace Magashule unveiled

Pieter-Louis Myburgh
9 hours ago
5 mins

EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 188: Evita exposes the April Fools (Video)

Pieter-Dirk Uys
3 hours ago
< 1 min

Newsdeck

Erdogan’s ruling AK Party takes lead in key local polls

Al Jazeera 3 mins ago

Newsdeck

May Risks Fresh Defeat on Day U.K. Meant to Leave: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 29 MAR

Newsdeck

NPA happy court has ruled that Duduzane Zuma has a case to answer

News24 29 MAR

Newsdeck

Facebook, Google, Twitter Targeted by U.S. for Housing Bias

Bloomberg 29 MAR

Scorpio

House of Cards: The curious case of Ace Magashule’s upmarket pad
Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio 28 MAR
12 mins

Cheetahs will meow like house cats. They have no roar.

Maverick Life

Structure and Culture: A building that divided people even before apartheid laws were enforced

Malibongwe Tyilo 26 MAR
2 mins

Business Maverick

Moody’s stands pat and SA’s economy breathes a sigh of relief – for now

Tim Cohen
30 MAR
3 mins

SCORPIO

China, the Pondo king and Namaqualand: In pursuit of the ‘Disney playground’ deal

Kevin Bloom
26 MAR
14 mins

SCORPIO – The IPID Papers

Death Squads & Covert Units: Nathi Nhleko’s not-so-hidden hand in State Capture to be revealed

Marianne Thamm
27 MAR
8 mins

Party Lists

ANCWL hits back at ‘patriarchal princesses’ Hogan, Carolus over lists

Greg Nicolson
29 MAR
4 mins