Media

This Weekend We’re Watching

By Daily Maverick 29 March 2019

Dish Pigs. Or rather, dishwashers, and the frowned-upon profession they choose to make their lives.

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Scorpio

House of Cards: The curious case of Ace Magashule’s upmarket pad

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio

Days of Zondo

Newsflash: Agrizzi says he met Dudu Myeni five times, once over SAA catering deal

Jessica Bezuidenhout
4 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Ramaphosa-Bosasa, Zuma-Gupta: same game, different players

Mmusi Maimane
5 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

May Risks Fresh Defeat on Day U.K. Meant to Leave: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

NPA happy court has ruled that Duduzane Zuma has a case to answer

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Facebook, Google, Twitter Targeted by U.S. for Housing Bias

Bloomberg 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

Saudi Orders Temporary Release of Three Women’s Rights Activists

Bloomberg 18 hours ago

Party Lists

ANCWL hits back at ‘patriarchal princesses’ Hogan, Carolus over lists
Greg Nicolson 5 hours ago
4 mins

Aldous Huxley passed away on his death bed while tripping on LSD. A brave new world indeed.

In the Dock

Duduzane Zuma must answer to culpable homicide charges, discharge application dismissed

Bheki C. Simelane 3 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

African e-commerce leader Jumia to list on NYSE for $1.1bn

Tim Cohen
8 hours ago
2 mins

Truth & Justice

Apartheid criminals must be prosecuted, court hears in Ahmed Timol case

Yanga Sibembe
4 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Lyft and Uber listings approach ‘peak venture capital’

Tim Cohen
17 hours ago
4 mins

Parliament

As the House rise for elections after five tumultuous years, 41 ‘critical’ administration vacancies remain

Marianne Merten
17 hours ago
7 mins