NPA happy court has ruled that Duduzane Zuma has a case to answer

By News24 29 March 2019
Duduzane Zuma in court, Thursday 12 July 2018 (Photo by Greg Nicolson)
Duduzane Zuma in court, Thursday 12 July 2018 (Photo by Greg Nicolson)

The Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday dismissed Duduzane Zuma's application to have a culpable homicide charge against him discharged.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the State was happy with the judgment.

“We are happy that the court ruled that the evidence of the [six] State witnesses cannot be ignored, and also glad that it has been ruled that Mr Zuma has a case to answer,” said Mjonondwane.

The trial is set down for three days, starting on May 15, and Zuma may take the witness stand to share his account of events.

Zuma, former president Jacob Zuma’s son, made his application on Wednesday, arguing that there wasn’t sufficient evidence against him.

Zuma is on trial for reckless driving, which allegedly led to the death of Phumzile Dube in February 2014, after his car crashed into a taxi in which she was travelling.

He claims that his Porsche 911 Turbo hit a puddle of water, lost control and crashed into the taxi.

In handing down his judgment, Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase said there was sufficient evidence which may lead to a successful prosecution, and Zuma’s claim that there was no evidence against him was not true.

Outside court, Black First Land First (BLF) deputy president Zanele Lwana said the court order was a continuation of a plot against the former president, Jacob Zuma, through his son.

“The fact that a life was lost should not mean that people should mobilise against the former president through dubious ways.”

She has, however, said that her party supports Zuma to stand trial and defend himself, saying he should go tell his side of the story so as to put an end to the allegations.

“Duduzane should not be shaken, he must go to court and answer what will be asked of him. He should not lose hope, it was an accident and he did not wake up [that day intending] to kill anyone,” said Lwana.

As friendly as ever, Zuma walked out of court greeting journalists and security officials, before climbing into a presidential, protected BMW X5, which his father was in.

