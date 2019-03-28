Business Maverick

Stocks Slide Again as Bond-Yield Drop Stokes Worry: Markets Wrap

By Bloomberg 28 March 2019

Stocks slumped again in Asia as the precipitous decline in developed-market sovereign bond yields continued to unnerve investors about the economic outlook.

Stocks slumped again in Asia as the precipitous decline in developed-market Yields on 10-year Treasuries hit a fresh 15-month low on Thursday in Asia, and Australian ones recorded the lowest on record, while Japan’s are near levels unseen since 2016. Japanese shares led declines in the region, sliding almost 2 percent. Korea’s benchmark also slumped, while China and Hong Kong saw more modest declines. U.S. futures fell after the S&P 500 Index dropped on Wednesday. The yen headed higher as haven demand emerged.

Britain’s pound traded at the weaker end of its recent range after the U.K. Parliament rejected eight possible options for a new Brexit strategy, leaving the Brexit outlook all the muddier. Elsewhere, rates on benchmark German Bunds sank further below zero after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said an accommodative stance is still needed.

Recent data showing weakness in U.S. housing and consumer sentiment fed into the growth concerns that have helped stoke the bond rally over the past week. Federal funds futures are now pricing in more than a quarter point of easing by the end of 2019.

Everything is going ‘mad’ in the bond market — read more here.

“We are worried about the short term because the Fed is as dovish as they can be in the short term,” Chris Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo in New York, told Bloomberg TV. “Interest rates are coming down throughout the globe, fears of recession are starting to go higher. We don’t think those fears are founded — but you have to acknowledge that that’s going to weigh on markets in the short term.’’

Here are some key events coming up:

U.S.-China trade talks resume, with a cabinet-level American delegation due in China. Fed official Randal Quarles will speak Friday to the Shadow Open Market Committee on “Strategic Approaches to the Fed’s Balance Sheet and Communications.”These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index fell 1.9 percent as of 10:30 a.m. in Tokyo. South Korea’s Kospi index retreated 1 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 0.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.1 percent. The S&P 500 Index futures dipped 0.5 percent after the underlying benchmark fell 0.5 percent.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.3 percent to 110.20 per dollar. The offshore yuan traded flat at 6.7378 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 percent. The euro bought $1.1252, up 0.1 percent. The British pound dipped 0.1 percent to $1.3181.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 2.34 percent, adding to a five-basis point drop in the previous session. Australia’s 10-year bond yield dipped four basis points to 1.73 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4 percent to $59.17 a barrel. Gold was steady at $1,309.99 an ounce.

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg

Business Maverick

South Africa Names Ex-Alexander Forbes CEO to Rebuild Tax Agenc

Bloomberg
32 mins ago
1 min

Business

Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
23 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Boeing Says It Was Close to Software Fix Before Second Max Crash

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Facebook Bans White Nationalism in Effort to Curb Racism

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Glass still half empty for SA wine harvest in 2019 – Vinpro

News24 14 hours ago

Newsdeck

Bosasa trial postponed pending liquidation appeal

Greg Nicolson 16 hours ago

Business

Goldman Joins Chorus Downplaying Inverted Yield Curve Menace
Bloomberg 23 hours ago
2 mins

"Housework won't kill you but then again, why take the chance?" ~ Phyllis Diller

Business

MTN Pares Drop After Nigeria Urges Court to Keep Tax Penalty

Bloomberg 24 hours ago
1 min

Business

Humanity and the markets

Project Syndicate
26 MAR
5 mins

Business

Economists Split on South Africa Avoiding Moody’s Negative Cut

Bloomberg
26 MAR
3 mins

Business

The massive engineering problems drilling for oil in the Agulhas current

Bloomberg
26 MAR
3 mins

Business

“State ownership of SOE’s is not a religion”: Mboweni

Bloomberg
26 MAR
2 mins