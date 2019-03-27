The formal South African Enterprise Sector is critically ill. Were the company tax returns of the 768,000 companies combined and submitted as that of a single entity (say SA Amalgamated Pty Ltd) there would not have been any Company Income Tax (CIT) payable to SARS for three consecutive tax years.
SARS data on Company Income Tax (CIT) confirms that the private sector is in a dismal state. In the tax years 2014 – 2016 assessed joint losses of all companies surpassed joint taxable income by R445-billion.
SARS data on CIT from 2007 to 2016 on assessed CIT returns bring the following to the fore:
To understand these figures, it is important to keep the following in mind:
Only 0.75% of the firms with taxable turnover above R100-million pay 85% of all company income tax into SARS coffers.
With 42% of the 2017 company tax returns already assessed by SARS, a fourth year of being in the red seems most likely. Consider in addition:
A public sector that had metamorphosed from a facilitator of services and infrastructure into a parasite not delivering proper education, proper law enforcement and reliable infrastructure.
Mike Schüssler of Economist.co.za reckons that indicates that since mid-2018 the turnover growth of companies in the non-financial sector is negative when considering inflation.
Based on Angelo Agrizzi’s evidence at the Zondo commission about bribe money, one can state that he had packed annually stacks of bribe money that exceeded the taxable income of 98% of the country’s formal enterprises.
The government appears to be totally unaware of the negative impact of its policies and poor performance on the private sector, especially the small and medium enterprises. DM
Johannes Wessels is the Director of the Enterprise Observatory of SA.
