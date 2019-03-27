China suspended a certificate of airworthiness for Boeing Co.’s 737 Max jet, saying it needs to review a proposed modification before determining whether the plane is safe to fly after two recent crashes.

The move raises the possibility of the Max being kept out of China’s skies should authorities there deem Boeing’s fix for plane-control software linked to the disasters inadequate. Chinese authorities grounded the country’s fleet of Max planes on March 11, a day after an Ethiopian Airlines flight plunged to the ground.

The latest decision was taken in light of the uncertainty surrounding the model and an anti-stall system that’s the focus of a probe into the loss of the Ethiopian Airlines plane, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China. It will be reviewed once Boeing has detailed the changes, the body said.

The potential blow to Boeing comes a day after China awarded a $35 billion order to Airbus SE that consisted mostly of A320-series planes, the 737’s biggest global rival. The Asian nation was one of the first to ground the American narrow-body after the Ethiopian crash showed parallels to one involving a Lion Air Max in October, while Boeing has also become embroiled in a simmering trade spat.

“I suspect this has everything to do with the broader China-U.S. climate,” said Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst at Teal Group. “Boeing is on the front line in this confrontation. The Max looks like merely a pawn.”

Boeing Crash Isolates FAA as China Leads Push Against Max

Addressing the decision to buy planes from Airbus, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China and France have consistently cooperated in the aerospace industry to each other’s benefit.

“China’s market has provided conditions facilitating the growth of the Airbus company,” Geng said at a briefing in Beijing on Tuesday. “China will stay in cooperation with relevant parties concerning the aerospace industry.”

In the U.S., the Transportation Department is creating a commission to review aircraft certification, including an evaluation of how the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration oversees the process. While Boeing is working with airlines and regulators this week to prepare an update for the suspect software, known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, it faces increased scrutiny and possible criminal action as the Justice Department begins a probe.

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Bloomberg Follow Save More