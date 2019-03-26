Business

“State ownership of SOE’s is not a religion”: Mboweni

By Bloomberg 26 March 2019
Caption
Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivers his 2019 budget speech in Parliament on February 20, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. Mboweni, a former SA Reserve Bank governor delivered his first annual budget speech as minister of Finance amid socio-economic and political issues in the country. (Photo by Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams)

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has once again said a discussion must begin on whether the government needs to retain control of all the assets it owns given the poor state of the national finances.

Mboweni has asked Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan for a list of non-core state assets and has been provided with an “extensive list,” he said while being interviewed and answering questions from callers on Power FM radio.

“One should be careful not to elevate state ownership to a religion,” he said.

Mboweni, a former central bank governor who took office in October, has repeatedly questioned the logic of holding onto loss-making state companies, raising the ire of the labor union allies of the ruling African National Congress that oppose privatization. Plans to restructure state power company Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. are already being opposed by unions.

Mboweni said that the country should look toward merging its state-owned airlines to remove the need for duplicate boards and chief executives officers and could sell the explosives unit of state arms company Denel SOC Ltd. to AECI Ltd., a privately owned explosives company.

The finance minister also said that a new commissioner of the South African Revenue Service will be appointed next week and a new board for the Public Investment Corp., which manages the pensions of South African state workers, will be constituted within two weeks. Both institutions have been embroiled in scandals.

Once the current set of challenges facing the National Treasury have been resolved, Mboweni said he would like to return to the private sector. Mboweni has served as chairman of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. and as an adviser to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“I am on public record saying it is time for old people to retire and it is time for young people to run the country,” said Mboweni, who is 60 years old.

While Mboweni is liked by business his departure won’t cause upheaval if there is a suitable replacement, Martin Kingston, the outgoing chief executive officer of Rothschild & Co.’s South African unit said in an interview.

“No minister is indispensable,” Kingston said. His departure would be accepted by the market “as long as the transition is to someone competent, capable and qualified and he is all of these. I don’t think since 1994 that any minister of finance has had such a challenging set of circumstances.”

Mboweni also called for stronger action against those who committed corrupt acts during the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma, saying that what happened at the national revenue service was “treasonous.”

DM

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Julius Malema, a forever ten percent man?

By Stephen Grootes

2019 Elections

Crib-sheet for the political parties contesting the 2019 polls, Part Two

Rebecca Davis
9 hours ago
11 mins

OPINIONISTA

Constitutional Court nominees should undergo an exacting deliberation of their fitness for office

Professor Balthazar
10 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

PC Giant Asus Fell Prey to Elaborate 2018 Attack, Kaspersky Says

Bloomberg 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

May Loses Control of Brexit Process as Parliament Takes Over

Bloomberg 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Apple Debuts Apple Arcade Gaming Subscription Service

Bloomberg 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boeing to Meet Regulators, Pilots to Detail 737 Max Fixes

Bloomberg 13 hours ago

Business Maverick

Naspers made a major announcement on Monday. Or was it? Actually, it was. And it wasn’t
Tim Cohen 6 hours ago
4 mins

"Whatever the cost of our libraries the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation." ~ Walter Cronkite

OP-ED

The Christchurch massacre: Leadership in New Zealand and South Africa

Raymond Suttner 9 hours ago
7 mins

Captive-bred life

Government kicks the can forward yet again as the fate of thousands of lions remains in limbo

Don Pinnock
9 hours ago
6 mins

UIF COMPUTER SAYS NO

uFiling system down — the unemployed struggle to lodge claims for funds

Sandisiwe Shoba
9 hours ago
3 mins

OP-ED

Kenya: The need to match hardware and software

Greg Mills
9 hours ago
8 mins

Sponsored Content

Future Africa: forging transdisciplinary solutions to Africa’s challenges

University of Pretoria
14 hours ago
4 mins