PRETORIA SOUTH AFRICA – APRIL 24: South African athlete Caster Semenya during a welcome back event for Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) athletes who participated in the Common Wealth Games on April 24, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius)

In the wake of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) announcing a decision to delay its ruling on whether Caster Semenya will be allowed to take part in athletics, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) adopted a resolution on 'the elimination of discrimination against women and girls in sport'.

On Human Rights Day, the UNHRC came out in support of star athlete , Caster Semenya when it “call(ed) upon States to ensure that sporting associations and bodies refrain from developing and enforcing policies and practices that force, coerce or otherwise pressure women and girl athletes into undergoing unnecessary, humiliating and harmful medical procedures in order to participate in women’s events in competitive sports”.

The resolution comes after the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) said in a statement released also released on 21 March that the date for ruling on the matter had moved from 26 March 2019 to the “end of April 2019” as the parties involved had submitted new evidence for review.

The adoption of this resolution was welcomed by South Africa, a feeling conveyed by the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (DIRCO).

In a statement DIRCO lauded the fact that “the human rights system had taken a stance of holding international sport associations to account for their obligations under international human rights law.”

“The international community has a duty to protect and defend the rights of Caster Semenya and other female athletes like her across the world, based on the premise that their human rights are being violated” said minister of International Relations and Co-operation Lindiwe Sisulu.

The resolution was co-sponsored by eSwatini, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Burundi, India, Iceland and Canada; and Sisulu conveyed the gratitude of South Africa to these nations for their support, adding that “the international campaign to preserve Caster’s right to participate in global sports, is a struggle for all women in the world against discrimination, sexism, and patriarchy”. DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Yanga Sibembe Follow Save More

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.