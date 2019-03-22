Newsdeck

26.75m – IEC records highest number of registered voters since democracy

By News24 22 March 2019
Caption
Residents cast their votes during the Nquthu by-election at Springlake High School on May 24, 2017 in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Thuli Dlamini)

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has had its voters' roll certified and the number of eligible voters stands at 26.75m – representing a 1.3m increase in the number of people who registered to vote in 2014.

The IEC said in a statement on Friday that since its inception ahead of the 1999 national and provincial elections, the voters’ roll has shown steady growth of more than 47% and currently contains the most registered voters.

Of the total number of eligible voters for the May 8 elections, 55% are women.

Gauteng has the highest number of registered voters at 6.3m or 23.8% of the total number of national voters.

According to the IEC, Gauteng is followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 5.5m eligible voters (20.6%), and the Eastern Cape with 3.3m voters (12.5%).

The Northern Cape has the lowest number of registered voters accounting for just 2% of the country’s voters, with just over 600 000 registrations.

Adults aged between 30 and 39 account for almost 25% of the voters’ roll. Almost 700 000 of them are registered to cast their votes.

In provincial elections, 36 parties have been certified to contest for the Gauteng legislature, 34 for the Western Cape and Limpopo, and 31 for KwaZulu-Natal.

Mpumalanga and the Free State have 28 registered parties while the Northern Cape has 21, despite low voter registration turnout. The North West has 29 parties battling it out for votes, and in the Eastern Cape there are 26.

Just over 29 000 South Africans living outside the country have been given the green light to vote.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela has reminded voters to remember to take along their identity documents – either a green barcoded ID, a smartcard or a valid temporary ID certificate – to cast their votes come election day.

According to chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, 48 political parties are expected to contest the national elections on May 8.

This is 19 more than the number of parties that contested the 2014 general elections.

DM

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Days of Zondo

Fikile ‘Fearfokkol’ Mbalula tripped up by semantics of his Gupta-fix tale

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

SCORPIO

The Great VBS Heist: Former ANCYL Limpopo leader’s R35.4m spending list exposed

Pauli Van Wyk
17 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Put the squeeze on Apartheid Israel – do not succumb to Zionist pressure like the Vienna Museum

Ronnie Kasrils
16 mins ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

Bangladesh blocks access to Al Jazeera news website

Al Jazeera 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

26.75m – IEC records highest number of registered voters since democracy

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Says China Deal Is ‘Close’ Ahead of Fresh Round of Talks

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Indonesia’s Garuda cancels 49-jet Boeing 737 deal after crashes

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

Analysis

Ramaphosa’s NPA investigative unit: An unknown compromise
Greg Nicolson 3 hours ago
4 mins

An accountant named Kushim was the first recorded name in history.

ZAPIRO

Dark Day

Zapiro 18 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Rating agencies are likely looking for changes larger than South Africa’s political system can deliver

Tim Cohen
17 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Life

What kind of puffery is this? The rise and rise of the puffer jacket

Malibongwe Tyilo
6 hours ago
4 mins

CYCLONE IDAI

Hundreds dead and missing as storm takes its toll in Zimbabwe’s eastern districts

Sally Nyakanyanga
17 hours ago
4 mins

HUMAN RIGHTS DAY

Ramaphosa honours Sharpeville dead — and highlights keeping indigenous languages alive

Nkateko Mabasa
17 hours ago
5 mins