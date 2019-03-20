Heavy rain fell over western Mozambique and neighboring Zimbabwe and is forecast to continue until the end of the week. Mozambique’s cabinet announced the increased death toll, which stood at 182 earlier in the day.

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said the number could exceed 1,000 in his country. In Zimbabwe at least 98 have died, and that could reach 300, according to its government.

Mozambique declared a national emergency and three days mourning, the cabinet said. An area of 394 square kilometers was flooded in the country, according to European Union satellite imagery.

“We’re seeing large areas from the air that are flooded more than two to three meters high,” Caroline Haga, spokeswoman for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said by phone from the port city of Beira. “It’s a massive catastrophe. The government is saying it’s the worst humanitarian situation they’ve had.”

The storm disrupted electricity exports from Mozambique’s Cahora Bassa hydropower dam to South Africa, and curbed fuel supplies to Zimbabwe from a pipeline that originates in Beira, which bore the brunt of the cyclone when it made landfall on March 15.

The disaster will compound pressure on Mozambique’s budget at a time when the nation is already in default on about $2 billion of external commercial debt and as it prepares for national elections in October, according to

Celeste Fauconnier, an Africa economist at Rand Merchant Bank Ltd. in Johannesburg.

While it’s too early to estimate the scale of the devastation, the storm will be “very economically damaging,” said

John Ashbourne, an Africa economist at London-based Capital Economics.

Mozambique’s worst-recorded flooding occurred in 2000, when Cyclone Leon-Eline struck, killing about 800 people. The country is the third-most vulnerable on the continent to climate change, according to the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery.

Rapid Strengthening

Before forming a tropical cyclone on March 9, the system dumped heavy rains over Mozambique and neighboring Malawi earlier this month, displacing more than 100,000 people and causing more than 60 deaths. The storm then moved back out to the southern Indian Ocean, where warm waters caused it to rapidly strengthen as it once again took aim at Mozambique’s coast.

The first incarnation of the storm last week resulted in a temporary halt to coal exports from

Vale SA’s Moatize operation, Mozambique’s biggest producer, after railway lines were submerged. Operations have since resumed, the company said by email.

In Zimbabwe, Idai swept across the east of the country, destroying roads and bridges in a region that’s recently experienced drought. President

Emmerson Mnangagwa said the country is drawing from “strategic reserves” to send food to affected communities. DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Bloomberg Follow Save More

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.