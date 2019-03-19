Newsdeck

Nigerian Senate Approves 67% Increase of Minimum Wage

By Bloomberg 19 March 2019
Caption
Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria's president, speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, April 30, 2018. Photographer: Pool/Bloomberg

The decision by the parliament’s upper chamber Tuesday in the capital, Abuja, came after the House of Representatives approved a report to this effect in January. It will still need President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent before becoming law.

The presidency said in January it would ask parliament to agree to a minimum wage of 27,000 naira for employees in the private sector and of state governments, while federal government workers would get 30,000 naira. DM

