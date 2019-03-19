New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has stepped up her criticism of social media platforms in the wake of the Christchurch terrorist attacks, which saw the gunman live-stream the mosque shootings on the Internet.

The government will look at the role social media played and what steps it can take, including on the international stage, Ardern said in a speech in parliament Tuesday as part of a tribute to the victims. Previously she said she will seek talks with Facebook Inc.

“We cannot simply sit back and accept that these platforms just exist and what is said is not the responsibility of the place where they are published,” she said. “They are the publisher not just the postman. There cannot be a case of all profit no responsibility.”

G-20 Urged to Crack Down on Violent Extremism on Social Media

Social media companies are facing harsher scrutiny after a lone shooter accused of killing 50 people live-streamed the murders, with the video continuing to be widely available on a range of platforms hours after the attack. Facebook said it blocked the upload of 1.2 million video clips and removed another 300,000 within 24 hours. DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Bloomberg Follow Save More

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.