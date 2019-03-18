Newsdeck

Kenyan Drought Leaves 1 Million People Needing Urgent Food Aid

By Bloomberg 18 March 2019
Caption
Banana wholesalers stand waiting for customers at their stand on the Gikomba open-air market in Nairobi, Kenya, early morning 23 June 2017. Photo: EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

More than a million people in a dozen Kenyan counties are in urgent need of food assistance after below-average rainfall curbed farm output, according to the East African nation’s drought-management agency.

Insufficient rains caused the number of people facing food insecurity to increase from 655,800 in August 2018, the National Drought Management Authority said in a statement on its website. The government has provided 1.35 billion shillings ($13.4 million) of the 1.72 billion shillings that’s required to partly provide food and water for people and livestock through April in 12 of Kenya’s 47 counties, according to the agency.

A drought in 2017 contributed to a slowdown in Kenyan growth to the weakest pace since 2011. The dry spell continued for three seasons, cutting production of corn, a staple food, and leading to shortages of other foods including milk.

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Parliament

Home affairs committee calls for action on Gupta naturalisation fraud

By Rebecca Davis

Elders’ open letter to all ANC patriots

Implicated in corruption? Behaved unethically? Lied under oath? We humbly ask you to please withdraw from the ANC’s electoral list

ANC Elders
18 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

ANC lists will bring about new-look back benches, including premiers, MECs and tainted politicians

Marianne Merten
17 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

Ramaphosa Apologizes for Bad Infrastructure, Then Experiences It

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ramaphosa deploys SANDF to Mozambique as cyclone affects SA power supply

News24 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Kenyan Drought Leaves 1 Million People Needing Urgent Food Aid

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

May Deal Gaining Support, Hammond Says: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 13 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

PwC’s Steinhoff report suggests profit was boosted by R106bn in seven years
Tim Cohen 18 hours ago
6 mins

Katy Perry is the only artist to rival Michael Jackson's five billboard #one singles off one album.

2019 ELECTIONS

Ramaphosa tries to charm Hells Angels and doubters on North West campaign trail

Carien Du Plessis 17 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Life

At Art Dubai, diversity of works and cultures prevails

Emilie Gambade
4 hours ago
6 mins

CHRISTCHURCH MASSACRE LESSONS

What happens when the dog-whistles are answered?

Kalim Rajab
17 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Next stop…

Zapiro
20 hours ago

Parliamentary Monitoring Group

The Week: It’s a time of farewells and loose ends…

Parliamentary Monitoring Group
4 hours ago
3 mins