Hyachinth Ouattara - Human Cartography 2, Watercolour and ballpoint pen on paper

If you are travelling to (or transit through) the United Arab Emirates, Art Dubai presents yet another opportunity to explore a great body of works by international artists, including works by artists from the African continent.

Last year, much of art sales remained in the three largest markets – the US, the UK, and China, and accounted for 84% of the global market’s total value; sales were up by 6% for a total of $67.4-billion. The buyers? Mark H Haefele, Chief Investment Officer and Global Wealth Management at UBS says in the 2019 Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report that: “The number of billionaires worldwide has more than quadrupled since 2000, and many devote part of their wealth to building up collections, driven by a passion for art.”

But rest assured, you do not need to be a billionaire to explore, be curious about or invest in art, nor do you need to be based in the Northern hemisphere.

Art Dubai, dubbed “the world’s most internationally diverse art fair,” returns March 20 to 23, 2019 for its 13th edition, featuring over 90 galleries from more than 41 countries across the world. Among the works of 500 contemporary artists exhibited, eight galleries from the continent and representing the work of artists from across the globe will attend this year’s fair. In addition, the new Bawwaba section curated by French Cameroonian Elise Atangana is devoted to “current artistic developments within the Global South. Taking its title from the Arabic word for ‘gateway’, Bawwaba features 10 solo presentations by artists from, based in, or focused on the Middle East, Africa, Central and South Asia and Latin America, addressing themes of global migration, socioeconomic structures and identity”. If walking into a gallery may sometimes feel like a daunting and intimidating exercise, visiting an art fair, where galleries, artists, professional and amateur collectors converge, can be the perfect start to whetting an appetite for art.

What to expect at this year’s fair?

VOICE Gallery (Marrakesh, Morocco):

The Moroccan gallery will be showing the works of five artists at this year’s Art Dubai: Hamdi Attia, M’Barek Bouhchichi, Michele Ciacciofera, Salvatore Emblema and Eric van Hove. Of attending the fair they say: “Having a mix between foreigners and Africans with various backgrounds encourages a confrontation with a different reality. The gallery will recreate for another scale these exchanges between those artists, belonging to different worlds to create a dialogue between cultures and other artistic representations. This mix is also possible as all of those artists are very interested by the local various heritages.”

Galerie Attis Dakar (Dakar, Senegal):

Attis Dakar presents the works of Burkinabe Hyacinth Ouattara, whose art combines “extremely intricate and colourful work of inks and watercolours in a series titled Human Cartography. This series depicts the complexity of humanity, the density and the turbulences of our world. One can look deeply into these paintings/drawings with eyes wide open and get into full spiritual absorption, from the small scenes into the overall scenes”. The gallery also exhibits Cameroonian artist, Patrick Joel Tatcheda Yonkeu, who is “investing himself into contemplative zen painting: pigments, oil on paper fixed on canvas,” and Mauritania-based Oumar Ball who creates iron and stainless steel sculptures and installations.

Ubuntu Art Gallery (Cairo, Egypt):

The gallery focuses on works by Egyptian modern artists, “from Self Wanly and his cubist, fauvist and futuristic pieces combined with bold colours and conspicuous compositions, to Kamel El Telmissany, one of the founders of the Art and Liberty group, known for his depictions of dark and harsh illusions and immense contributions to the Egyptian surrealism art movement”.

The gallery also shows works by the late Hamed Nada, one of most prominent surrealist painters in Egypt and a leading figure in contemporary art; Gazbia Sirry, who “consistently showcases an incredible versatility within her work”; and Tahia Halim, “another powerful feminine figure and pioneer of the Modern Expressionist movement, well-known for her depictions of Nubian women as well as her idiosyncratic representation of Egyptian identity”.

Addis Fine Art (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia):

Tadesse Mesfin is an Ethiopian artist who uses oil on canvas to create figures – often women – placed next to each other, slim and angular characters. The women depicted are traders, water carriers as Mesfin’s work is widely influenced by ancient Egyptian sculptures; strength and togetherness emanate from their stillness. But don’t be fooled by the apparent simplicity of the modernist paintings; the allure of each woman, their gaze beholding the viewer’s eye or staring away in the distance, evokes coatings of intimate stories and journeys.

The Addis Fine Art is also exhibiting pieces by one of Mesfin’s students, Addis Gezahegn. His works portray “dreamlike deconstructed and layered renderings of urban landscapes rising above the ground. His compositions blend the boundaries of fantasy and reality of urban life, blurring the lines between the past, present and future. Flattened and reductive, Gezehagn’s works imagine cityscapes as towers or patchworks of colourful doors and gates, the architectural structures seeming to signify a natural, organic network of living spaces. Addis’ works are a documentation of the increasingly changing landscape of Addis Ababa and the communities that reside in neighbourhood such as Kasanchis, Piassa and Arat Kilo. By examining the personal and public spaces in these areas these works archive walls and towers destined to crumble, tracing a pattern of classism and social injustice. These works urge us to think beyond homes as functional entities and offer commentary on the socio-economic context urban life”.

SMAC Gallery (Cape Town, Johannesburg, South Africa):

The South African gallery is exhibiting art pieces by Alexandra Karakashian and Gareth Nyandoro. Director of SMAC, Baylon Sandri, says: “Art Dubai is a new frontier for SMAC, having not exhibited at a fair in the region before. While it is important for the gallery to introduce the artists we work with to new audiences, it is equally important for us to support the notion of the Global South which is being featured at this year’s fair.” Alexandra Karakashian – who had work exhibited at the Museum of African Contemporary Art Al Maaden (MACAAL) in Marrakech, Morocco – is “an emerging South African artist of Armenian heritage who often uses unconventional materials (such as salt and used engine oil) within painting and installation to create works concerned with the loss of land and home. Her practice reflects on current issues of exile and migration, investigating notions of mourning – both of an individual and collective nature – and the lamentation of those who have been ‘unhomed’,” says the gallerist.

Zimbabwean artist Gareth Nyandoro’s work was first recognised internationally at the 56th Venice Biennale in 2015 and has since been included in the Zeitz MOCAA’s permanent exhibitions. “By inking, cutting, scratching and peeling layers of paper, Nyandoro combines three-dimensional objects with two-dimensional collages created using a technique the artist dubs Kuchekacheka. Human interaction within the urban environment is a recurring theme in Nyandoro’s work as he continues his investigation into issues surrounding urbanisation, alienation, displacement, diversification and social reconstruction that makes up the current Zimbabwean social fabric.” ML

