Business

ANALYSIS: Deutsche-Commerzbank Tie-Up Smacks of Despair

By Bloomberg 18 March 2019
Caption
A logo sits on the exterior of the Commerzbank AG headquarters following the bank's full year earnings news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Germany's two biggest banks Deutsche Bank and rival Commerzbank confirmed on Sunday confirmed they are formally discussing a merger, an implicit acknowledgment that both lenders face pressing difficulties despite operation in Europe's largest economy. Here Elisa Martinuzzi, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering finance analyses what brought the banks together and their chances of success

Beware of the lipstick on this pig. The merger of two of Europe’s biggest lenders is a desperate government-orchestrated attempt to salvage what’s left from the wreckage caused by years of failed global ambitions, costly scandals, and policy failings at home.

On Sunday, Deutsche Bank AG confirmed it is in talks with German rival Commerzbank AG. That both lenders need help is obvious. A deal would bring together two of the region’s most inefficient banks. By eliminating the overlaps, a fitter national champion should emerge to help oil the wheels of Europe’s largest economy. The bloc relies heavily on its lenders to drive growth and, in the absence of the conditions for cross-border deals, this may be as good a deal as it gets.

Though cutting costs and overlaps at home could eventually improve profitability, a deal would do little to address the structural problems in Germany’s consumer market. It would also add risk and complexity to the two firms’ ongoing reorganizations – and wouldn’t necessarily fix Deutsche Bank’s securities trading business. With European policy makers keeping interest rates lower for longer, a combined Deutsche Bank-Commerzbank would be in no better position to escape the relentless squeeze on its margins.

Three decades spent chasing Wall Street have left Deutsche Bank with Europe’s largest investment bank – and one of the most unwieldy. Though the firm eventually gave up on trying to be the last man standing and has been retreating in some areas, the operation still accounts for about two-thirds of the overall firm’s risk-weighted assets after soaking up billions in fines for misconduct.

Commerzbank doesn’t have much of a securities business itself, having refocused on German consumers and small and medium-sized businesses, the backbone of the domestic economy. For Deutsche Bank, the thinking is that the tie-up will provide a deeper deposit base and so help to lower its funding costs. That should help the bank to compete more aggressively in securities trading – but it still wouldn’t remove the need for the lender to give up its ambition to compete with Wall Street peers on U.S. turf.

Commerzbank’s 2008 purchase of German rival Dresdner Bank AG forced it into a bailout that has left the government with a 15 percent stake. The bank is also just limping along. Last month, the lender lowered its target for return on tangible equity to between 5 percent and 6 percent by 2020. Deutsche Bank isn’t doing much better. Analysts are skeptical it will make its ROTE target of 4 percent this year.

Critical to making the combination work will be the cost savings the firms can achieve in Germany. Some put the job cuts that are needed at as many as 30,000. Though the government has signaled it wouldn’t stand in the way of those losses, a marriage between the two won’t immediately solve the industry’s structural inefficiencies. The combined bank would account for just 8 percent of the nation’s bank branches, giving it little pricing power in a cut-throat industry where hundreds of public-sector savings banks and cooperative lenders compete with commercial lenders on unequal terms.

What’s more, the European Central Bank’s negative interest rate policy continues to make banks’ core business far less lucrative. Among the bigger European institutions, the average net interest margin – the difference between the interest they receive on loans and what pay out on deposits, adjusted for assets – is about 1.6 percent, less than half of the 3.3 percent enjoyed by the top U.S. firms, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The merged business would still be exposed to this headwind.

A combination will also be costly. In addition to the restructuring charges, a fresh look at the banks’ assets could prompt the need for yet more capital, while a bigger footprint could also lead regulators to require larger buffers. The firms could be forced to sell prized assets or tap investors for more funds.

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing had pleaded for more time when speculation about a deal first emerged. He was hoping to complete more of his own revamp, including integrating the two consumer brands the firm already owns, before adding yet more risk and complexity.

That he’s caved in and is moving toward a deal may be a sign that both lenders are poised to get weaker still. German regulator BaFin reportedly prefers a European deal because the two domestic banks are too feeble to benefit much from a merger.

Unfinished European regulation has left the region’s banks unable to move funds freely across borders, making international deals difficult and costly. Ultra-loose monetary policy as squeezed the profitability of their core business. Germany looks to have decided it is running out of time.  BM

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Elders’ open letter to all ANC patriots

Implicated in corruption? Behaved unethically? Lied under oath? We humbly ask you to please withdraw from the ANC’s electoral list

By ANC Elders

ANALYSIS

ANC lists will bring about new-look back benches, including premiers, MECs and tainted politicians

Marianne Merten
6 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

PwC’s Steinhoff report suggests profit was boosted by R106bn in seven years

Tim Cohen
7 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

May Deal Gaining Support, Hammond Says: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Gun Law Overhaul Starts in New Zealand After Mosque Attacks

Bloomberg 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Trump Continues Tweet Attack of McCain on Steele Dossier

Bloomberg 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Black Box Shows Similarities in Lion Air, Ethiopian Crashes

Bloomberg 8 hours ago

2019 ELECTIONS

Ramaphosa tries to charm Hells Angels and doubters on North West campaign trail
Carien Du Plessis 5 hours ago
5 mins

Katy Perry is the only artist to rival Michael Jackson's five billboard #one singles off one album.

CHRISTCHURCH MASSACRE LESSONS

What happens when the dog-whistles are answered?

Kalim Rajab 6 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Next stop…

Zapiro
9 hours ago

OP-ED

Reforming like an Egyptian – a question of incentives?

Greg Mills
6 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

The people, the party and the state: A critical left perspective on the Venezuelan crisis

Dale T. McKinley
5 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

View from Afar: South Africa’s Political Party Rorschach Test

Saul Musker
5 hours ago
6 mins