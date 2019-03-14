STREET TALK

Did Madiba sell out? (Video)

By Street Talk 14 March 2019

Young professionals have mixed views about Nelson Mandela ... "We got the freedom to vote but where is the justice when it comes to economic freedom,” said Gavin Saal. "We can't find work now, but I don't blame Madiba," said Esther Zokwana. "I don't know why people in South Africa make such a fuss about him, there were many other people apart from Madiba who were never credited", said Aneeqah Brown.

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com. DM

