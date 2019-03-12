Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max (ET-AVM), the same type of aircraft that crashed in Ethiopia on 10 March 2019, is seen at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, when it was first delivered to Ethiopia on 02 July 2018 (issued 10 March 2019). Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 en route to Nairobi, Kenya, crashed near Bishoftu, some 50km outside of the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 10 March 2019. All passengers onboard the scheduled flight ET 302 carrying 149 passengers and 8 crew members, have died, the airlines says. EPA-EFE/STR

Following the crash of Ethiopian Airline’s Boeing 737 MAX 8 on 10 March, Comair-British Airways and Kulula have decided to ground their Boeing Max 8 until experts rule out any potential dangers.

Comair has joined the growing number of airlines to ground their Boeing 737 MAX 8. Comair issued a statement on Monday 11 March confirming that executive director Wrenelle Stander made the decision even though regulatory authorities or manufacturers had not required them to do so.

The Ethiopian Airline, Boeing 737 MAX 8, crashed in the early hours of Sunday 10 March. The aircraft left Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and was scheduled to land in Nairobi, Kenya. However, it crashed six minutes after departure. The crash claimed the lives of 149 passengers and eight crew members.

A similar incident occurred in October 2018, with Lion Air, when the same aircraft type was taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia and crashed 13 minutes after take-off. That disaster claimed 189 lives.

On 11 March the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) released a statement ordering all Chinese airlines to ground their Boeing 737 MAX-8 jets. Ethiopian Airlines has also decided to ground their Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

Comair had originally issued a statement, on 11 March, expressing their sadness for the incident but had decided against grounding their Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet. However, given the concerns for safety, they have decided to leave they craft unoperational pending consultations with other operators, Boeing and technical experts.

“The safety and confidence of our customers and crew is always our priority,” Stander said. DM

