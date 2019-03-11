Brexit talks in Brussels are deadlocked with just a day to go until Theresa May puts her deal back to Parliament. It’s expected to be rejected, putting the prime minister’s survival in doubt, but also opening up the prospect of Brexit being delayed, diluted or even abandoned.

A Deal, Soft Brexit or Reversal: Theresa May’s Muddled Endgame

Key Developments:

Labour’s economy spokesman John McDonnell says Labour could propose no-confidence vote if government fails to get deal through Parliament Talks are deadlocked, says U.K. Cabinet minister Leadsom says Parliament could get more chances to vote on deal if EU comes up with new concessions after Tuesday

Gove: ‘We Didn’t Vote to Leave Without a Deal’ (11 a.m.)

Writing in the Daily Mail, Environment Secretary Michael Gove said May’s Brexit deal delivers on the two “most resonant demands” from voters to take back control of U.K. borders and money. The 2016 referendum, he said, didn’t deliver a mandate for a no-deal Brexit.

“We didn’t vote to leave without a deal. That wasn’t the message of the campaign I helped lead,” Gove said. “During that campaign, we said we should do a deal with the EU and be part of the network of free-trade deals that covers all Europe, from Iceland to Turkey. Leaving without a deal on March 29 would not honor that commitment. It would undoubtedly cause economic turbulence. Almost everyone in this debate accepts that.”

‘Too Late’ for U.K. to Tell EU What It Wants (10:35 a.m.)

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar struck a hardline tone in his comments to reporters in Dublin on Monday. Varadkar, who met with the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier over the weekend, said he’s heard the suggestion May might cancel this week’s vote on her Brexit deal, and instead hold a new vote to show the EU what Parliament will back.

“It’s far too late for U.K. to tell the EU what they want,” he said.

On the idea of delaying Brexit, the Irish leader seemed to hint he favored a longer extension to Article 50. “Nobody across the EU wants a ‘rolling cliff edge,”’ he said.

Labour Could Call No-Confidence Vote in Govt (10:20 a.m.)

Speaking on Bloomberg TV, Labour’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said his party could call a vote of no-confidence vote in the government if Theresa May’s Brexit deal is voted down on Tuesday.

“We’ll keep that on the table. We may do,” McDonnell said when asked about a confidence vote. “It’s chaos in government.” DM

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

Bloomberg Follow Save More

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.