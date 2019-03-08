Newsdeck

South Africa Sees Land-Law Change by End-2019 at `Very Least’

By Bloomberg 8 March 2019

Changes to South Africa’s constitution to make it easier to expropriate land without compensation will only come into effect by the end of the year at the earliest, according to the lawmaker who is overseeing the amendment.

Lawmakers in both chambers of parliament — the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces — in December approved a committee report that recommends the change to section 25 of the constitution. They set up a separate, ad-hoc committee to come up with the bill needed to effect the amendment, and on Feb. 12 the new body elected the ruling African National Congress’s Thoko Didiza as its chairwoman.

The National Assembly, which adjourns from March 22 until after the national election on May 8, will on March 19 debate whether her committee should continue its work until the day before the vote, or whether it should revive the process after the polls, Didiza said in an interview Friday in Cape Town.

“No wording of the change to Section 25 has been agreed to because, depending what the NA decides, that task will be given to drafters and then we will have to go through a public participation process about that,” she said. The NCOP “will also have to go through a similar process to change the section. So, I don’t see the section being changed and coming into effect before the end of the year, at the very least.”

The ANC says the constitutional amendments are needed to address racially skewed ownership patterns dating back to apartheid and white-minority rule. Farmers’ groups and some opposition parties say the changes will undermine property rights and deter investment. Critics say earlier reform programs the ruling party oversaw failed dismally and its renewed focus is a bid to counter the populist Economic Freedom Fighters party before the election.

Given that section 25 is part of the Bill of Rights of the constitution, two-thirds of lawmakers in the in the 400-seat National Assembly and six of the nine provinces in the National Council of Provinces, the other parliamentary chamber, will need to approve the change, constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos said by phone from Cape Town.

Changes to the constitution are separate to the draft Expropriation Bill, which will outline the circumstances under which the state can take land without paying for it. DM

Gallery

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

EFF threats of violence: The Electoral Act has real bite — if the authorities dare to take action

By Pierre De Vos

ISS TODAY

Can Benin protect itself from terrorism in the region?

ISS Today
2 hours ago
4 mins

GROUNDUP

Politicians told not to try to keep costly pay points open

GroundUp
2 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

South Africa Sees Land-Law Change by End-2019 at `Very Least’

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

May Says U.K. Might Never Leave If Deal Rejected: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

South Africa’s Biggest City Suffers `Huge’ Power Failure

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

High Court scraps Dutch Reformed Church decision against same-sex marriages

News24 4 hours ago

International Women's Day

Women’s empowerment needs to be realised in the state Budget
Nthabiseng Moleko 3 hours ago
6 mins

A charity-run experiment showed that people were more likely to donate to a sick dog than a sick child.

ANALYSIS

Release of apartheid hitman Ferdi Barnard raises complex questions of forgiveness and justice

Rebecca Davis 17 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s journey to the right to know

Guy Berger
17 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

What a National Security Council means for SA’s international relations trajectory

Oscar Van Heerden
3 hours ago
5 mins

STREET TALK

Reclaim the City (Video)

Street Talk
3 hours ago
1 min

PROVINCIAL MANIFESTOS

DA to pitch a provincial State Capture inquiry and anti-corruption unit for Gauteng

Greg Nicolson
17 hours ago
4 mins